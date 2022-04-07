BETA 1.08.01 is out now!

Spring Cleaning

All Panel, Attachment and Part categories were reworked to be more uniform from pack to pack. Every category should now also have a corresponding Icon.

Next up there was a visual indicator added, so you can see where the max build size is. A special shoutout to the pople behind La Mora, for letting me know about this issue.

Two very often requested features were also favorites for the parts and halfwalls for the sci fi styleset. Both of these features are now also in this release.

New Addon: POLYGON - Nature

fitting to this updates theme, I added the POLYGON - Nature addon



New Landscape: Island

Bug fixes

Alot of stuff was refactored behind the scenes, which should remove some of the stray errors that poped up with seamingly no particular reason.

Lookout: Landscapes Module

After all this time, I finally did get around to start working on the landscape module for MOENTO. It will not be in any of the near updates but you can be confident that work is beeing done behind the scenes.

