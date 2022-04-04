Update 0.1.1

Travelers!

Early Access Patch 1.1 is here and with it comes first part of the visual overhaul, alongside procedural generation, endless mode, more achievements, major rebalancing and bugfixes!

Major Changes:

All items and equipment, alongside many other things have been re-drawn!

All maps, both in Cubic Wastelands and Magma Caves (formerly Magma Fields) are now procedurally generated!

Endless Mode added - You can go past Stage 50 now, although it tends to get really hard, really quick. How far can you go?

Added over 30 new Steam Achievements, get hunting!

Balancing:

Rebalanced Runes, Items and Upgrades. Too many changes to write them all down here - check them out for yourselves.

Most of Runes and Upgrades have been changed.

20 pickups have been buffed, and 9 have been nerfed.

Equipment bonus values have been changed.

Galactic Coins have been made 25% more common to make progression just a bit quicker.

All boss drops have been buffed and given their own, non-upgradeable rarity.

Nerfed speed of some Magma Caves enemies.

Made last phase of Cubic Wastelands boss shorter, especially in Endless Mode.

Many more minor number adjustments to make sure nothing is out of place (by a too large margin).

Bugfixes:

Fixed a bug where switching to fullscreen would rarely freeze your cursor.

Fixed droplets from water-enchanted weapons incorrectly dealing absurd amounts of damage.

Fixed items from Headstart rune to not count towards collection count.

Fixed projectiles sometimes not spawning in boss arenas.

Fixed orbitals from light crown staying with you between runs.

Fixed being able to damage cubic minibosses out of range.

And many more, really. There was tens if not hundreds of fixes during the period between launch and our first update - we didn't note them all down, oops.

Stay safe, hydrated and tuned for our 1.2 Update that will be focused on adding new content to the game!

Good luck, travelers!