Sim Update 9 Update Public Flight

Steam users also have access to the ongoing pre-release test for the Sim Update 9 Update build of Microsoft Flight Simulator. All players (MS Store, Xbox, and Steam) may now participate in the optional testing of this upcoming build to help the dev team identify and resolve issues. Please note that Steam may not always be supported for pre-release testing, and future beta builds may not be available for Steam users.

If you own Microsoft Flight Simulator through Steam and wish to participate in the pre-release test, you can install the beta version by following these instructions:

Open your Steam Library

Right-click Microsoft Flight Simulator

Click “Properties”

Click “Betas”

Select “flight_sim_beta - Sim Update 9”

If you would like to exit the pre-release test before it ends and revert back to the live build, follow these instructions:

Open your Steam Library

Right-click Microsoft Flight Simulator

Click “Properties”

Click “Betas”

Select “None”

For MS Store and Xbox players who wish to participate in the pre-release test, please follow the instructions described here.

To report issues and submit other feedback about the new build, please use the dedicated Pre-release Testing section of the forum.

Thanks,

MSFS Team

