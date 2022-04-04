DDGR Hotfix 2

DEFENDERS,

It has been almost one week since we launched DDGR, and we have been getting a ton of great feedback from our community. We want to make sure we are addressing as many of these concerns as quickly as possible, so today we are releasing our second Hotfix.

Bug Fixes

Fixed brightness on some maps when Shadow Quality is set to minimum by player.

The image in the next map portal for clients is always the shop

Some enemies (looking at you, Ogre) have nameplates that are lingering on death for too long

Added buff bar support for additional Talents and Runes

Fixed talents not refreshing "can upgrade" state when points are spent

Fixed talents appearing locked due to insufficient points.

Talents now properly show reason they are locked

Updated talent lock visuals to actually show the icon grayed out

Shop confirm button no longer shows player gold

Action bar now correctly disappears when player dies

Fixed an issue where the HUD ring notifications would stay on the HUD ring even when looking directly at what it was trying to notify you about.

Fixed an issue with the Talents UI default focus.

Fixed an issue where the rune Skillful Strikes wasn’t properly updating its stacks when using the Monk’s Skill on normal enemies.

Fixed an issue where the Blacksmith’s compare arrow was showing when there was nothing to compare.

Added tooltips for unlocks

Adjusted the color of some tooltip stats

Fixed issue where some stats were showing in the wrong stat panel

Removed Dungeon Dash advertisements

Updated Talents UI interactions, descriptions, and visuals

Social Defenders

To stay up-to-date on the latest news from Chromatic Games and the Dungeon Defenders franchise, follow us on all our social channels:

For Etheria!

Chromatic Games