Version 1.2.4. Spring time

Hello everyone.

Spring is finally here and we feel the surge of new energy as well. It has been more than ten weeks since we released the last update but in no way does it mean that we have been taking a break. Rather, the opposite :)

We work day and night on the upcoming DLC called Imperiums: Rome vs Carthage and it is shaping up to be a great campaign, perhaps the best one!

This takes most of our time, nevertheless we are still improving the base game, fixing bugs, listening to your suggestions and implementing them.

The update v1.2.4. called "Spring time" is therefore full of fixes, improvements and AI tweaks.

Do you want to know more details? Here is the changelog:

Damaged bridges are removed from the map after a while (similarly to city foundations) as people use their raw material for their own needs (suggested by N0kn0k)

Improved textures of fields, farms, dirt and paved roads have been added (big thanks to Oscar Velzi and his ideas and implementation).

Single player menu item was renamed to "Single PC" due to confusion related to the hotseat mode type of game.

Contextual help button was added to the window informing about a siege.

All topics in Imperiums library are now alphabetically ordered.

AI - Economic thinking improved.

AI - Trading exploit fixed.

A special warning informing a player that he is trying to open a save with missing prerequisite mod. This was added as it was initially causing crashes.

Terrain heightmap anomaly was fixed (thanks to report from Elhoim)

Unit mouse selection was improved (thanks to MiyabiSFG)

Bug in History replay when a position of the first capital was not saved and displayed correctly, was fixed (thanks to report from MiyabiSFG on Discord)

An issue when no General was added using a State decision in a custom world in Alexander mod, was fixed (thanks to report from Nerexa)

An issue with accepting the leadership of another faction (when your country was defeated), was fixed (thanks to report from 4X-Fan)

An issue when recruiting a new unit in a city when the tile capacity is full, was fixed.

An issue with handing over ownership of a newly conquered tile to a confederated faction, was fixed (thanks to report from _MiyabiSFG _on Discord).

An issue with cities disappearing after a new confederation is signed, was fixed (thanks to report from Adunir)

All languages were updated, particularly Italian and Polish.

A couple of very rare CTDs were fixed.

As you can see, your feedback matters!

There is always something to improve and we will continue polishing the game as long as we can. Whenever you stumble upon a bug, your game crashes or you have a suggestion, please share it with us on the Steam forum, send us an error report or contact us on Discord. We are ready to help, advise or just chat with you. The other players on Discord will surely welcome you and help with any questions.

And one last note about the upcoming DLC. We have started a Spotlight series to let you peek under the hood and soon the first glimpses of the map will be available. Wishlist the DLC and be ready to claim the time-limited launch discount!

Yours,

Kube Games team.