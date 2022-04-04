V1.00.07 is now live

A few fixes:
Warlocks can now equip heavy armour and weapons, as intended.
A few changes to the Vampire class - Regen added, Undead flag set, Immune to Bleed condition and a couple more. She will start with some spells now too, but these are only added when she joins, so you will need to start a new game to see the effect.
Hopefully fix a crash (I couldn't recreate) when you accept a caravan mission and there is no valid destination settlement.
Fixed a bug where there was a drastic relations loss on failing a contract.
Thanks everyone!
Changed files in this update