V1.00.07 is now live

A few fixes:

Warlocks can now equip heavy armour and weapons, as intended.

A few changes to the Vampire class - Regen added, Undead flag set, Immune to Bleed condition and a couple more. She will start with some spells now too, but these are only added when she joins, so you will need to start a new game to see the effect.

Hopefully fix a crash (I couldn't recreate) when you accept a caravan mission and there is no valid destination settlement.

Fixed a bug where there was a drastic relations loss on failing a contract.

Thanks everyone!