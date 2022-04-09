Added mouse cursor lock and bug fixes (v1.33.1.0)

A new update has been released for BlastZone 2! (v1.33.1.0) This update adds new mouse cursor lock functionality to the A1 ship. This means if mouse controls are used for this ship, it will always be in the precise position the mouse cursor is. In the hands of a skilled player, this allows for a degree of precise movement around bullets and hazards that otherwise was not possible. The reason why only the A1 ship received this upgrade is because of difficulty balancing. The A1 ship has the weakest armor and weapons, but the fastest speed in the game, so it fits this play style. Giving any other ship this capability would break the game. All other ships will continue using their original mouse behavior, which follows the mouse cursor at the highest speed each ship is capable of moving. A new display has been added to the ship selection screen to show which ships support mouse cursor lock or not, but is only shown when mouse controls are enabled.

This update also includes a few rare crash fixes, mouse button fixes, and particle alpha value clamping fixes. Also, there is a general performance uplift of about 1%. More details are listed below in the full change log:

Added the ability to lock the player ship to the mouse cursor

-This is currently only enabled for the A1 ship

-This eliminates the "trailing behind" effect for the ship when quickly moving the mouse cursor around

Fixed a few mouse button bugs that would erroneously have buttons stuck in the "down" state in menus

Fixed a rare crash bug related to player bullet deletion

Fixed a rare crash bug when attempting to parse truncated packets in online multiplayer

Fixed occasional particle alpha value clamping issues

Fixed incorrect world leaderboard display in some cases

Optimized general performance by up to 1%

-Optimized areas that affect most objects in the game, providing a consistent uplift

As usual, to make sure you have the latest update, launch the game and check the lower left corner for “v1.33.1.0” or higher. Enjoy!