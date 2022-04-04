 Skip to content

TerraTech update for 4 April 2022

Release Notes - Update 1.4.16

Hey Prospectors,

Matt here with a new update for you!

GeoCorp are taking to the skies! They've got 10 new flight blocks to help them in their aeronautical endeavors.

Also, GSO have got 4 new Explosive Bolts that allow you to activate them sequentially (one after the other).

Enjoy!

New Blocks:
  • GSO 2-Way Explosive Bolt #1
  • GSO 2-Way Explosive Bolt #2
  • GSO 2-Way Explosive Bolt #3
  • GSO 2-Way Explosive Bolt #4
  • GeoCorp Lightweight Block #1
  • GeoCorp Lightweight Block #2
  • GeoCorp Lightweight Corner Block
  • GeoCorp Lightweight Edge Block
  • GeoCorp Navigational Light
  • GeoCorp Conning Tower Cab
  • GeoCorp Landing Skid
  • GeoCorp Medium Rotor
  • GeoCorp Big Rotor
  • GeoCorp Active Single Axis Gyro
Localisation update:

Translations have been updated for various languages including updated translations for our Japanese and Chinese friends.

Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from:

  • Yukke
  • Karen Yun
  • 光轲

