Release Notes - Update 1.4.16

Hey Prospectors,

Matt here with a new update for you!

GeoCorp are taking to the skies! They've got 10 new flight blocks to help them in their aeronautical endeavors.

Also, GSO have got 4 new Explosive Bolts that allow you to activate them sequentially (one after the other).

Enjoy!

New Blocks:

GSO 2-Way Explosive Bolt #1

GSO 2-Way Explosive Bolt #2

GSO 2-Way Explosive Bolt #3

GSO 2-Way Explosive Bolt #4

GeoCorp Lightweight Block #1

GeoCorp Lightweight Block #2

GeoCorp Lightweight Corner Block

GeoCorp Lightweight Edge Block

GeoCorp Navigational Light

GeoCorp Conning Tower Cab

GeoCorp Landing Skid

GeoCorp Medium Rotor

GeoCorp Big Rotor

GeoCorp Active Single Axis Gyro

Translations have been updated for various languages including updated translations for our Japanese and Chinese friends.

Many thanks to the TT Translator team, in particular recent translations from: