0.2.9 Mechanical update!

You can watch the summary video to see what's new in this update. A shorter summary here would be that the Mechanical Fort has been improved, parry mechanic changed so it's way more responsive and not as punishing when used. Small changes here and there to bosses and also tons of bugs fixed!

Changelog

Changed how the Parry system work, much more responsive and less punishing

You can also strike your own parried projectiles now

Added new boss music in Color Caverns

You can disable the autoparry in settings

Changed how the Fire Bounce ability works, it has two modes now based on the player speed

New enemy added to Mechanical Fort : Monster in a Cog

New platforming Mechanics added to Mechanical Fort

Level Design changes

Remade how the Evil Flower enemies in Mechanical Fort behave

The Blue doors in Mechanical Fort will no longer hurt you

Fixed a room in Lava Temple being buggy

Improved Spike Bounce relic when used on Acid

Fixed the wrong description for when picking up Spectre Slash

Fixed the wrong description for when picking up Recovery Armor

Acid Sandals now work in Undergrounds

Lowered Ghost Lords HP but increased the speed between his attacks, and he can never throw the homing projectile more than twice in a row

Some slight changes to the Lord of Darkness fight

Some changes and tweaks to the Shelldon boss

Fixed a bug in the Settings menu with the Bounce Button type

Fixed the bug where the Fire Wyrm boss was still around after you beat him

New graphic for the vases in Lava Temple so it's clearer what they are for

Ladybugs will now you heal you when picked up / also fixed bugs related to some Ladybugs still showing on map after picking them up

Added so if you have Spin-Jump and Upwards Dash both bound to Jump (without direcitonal input) it acts as a double and triple jump

Fixed the Spicy Mushroom relic not appearing/being broken

Improved the Wall-Bounce detection

Fixed the music bug when teleporting to Undergrounds

Fixed the transition in Undergrounds that was wrong

Fixed the room of the Red Crawler Queen after you beat her

Fixed a bug where it can disable jumping after using the teleportation wand (I think I fixed it)

Improved the Spicy door indicators

Command line can be opened with '*' (ctrl + 0 will not open it anymore)

Did some optimizations for the Main Menu so it runs better

Tiny changes to the Warrior Statue

Improved graphics for Magi Statue

Tweaked the amount of velocity you need to do a Spin-Jump spike boost (making it a bit more consistent)

Made it so you can parry the rocks in Screw Sentinel boss

Fixed a bug where you can take damage from Screw King when he is 0 HP

I also tweaked the Screw King boss a bit more

Changed some dialogue slightly