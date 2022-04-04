0.2.9 Mechanical update!

You can watch the summary video to see what's new in this update. A shorter summary here would be that the Mechanical Fort has been improved, parry mechanic changed so it's way more responsive and not as punishing when used. Small changes here and there to bosses and also tons of bugs fixed!
Changelog
Changed how the Parry system work, much more responsive and less punishing
You can also strike your own parried projectiles now
Added new boss music in Color Caverns
You can disable the autoparry in settings
Changed how the Fire Bounce ability works, it has two modes now based on the player speed
New enemy added to Mechanical Fort : Monster in a Cog
New platforming Mechanics added to Mechanical Fort
Level Design changes
Remade how the Evil Flower enemies in Mechanical Fort behave
The Blue doors in Mechanical Fort will no longer hurt you
Fixed a room in Lava Temple being buggy
Improved Spike Bounce relic when used on Acid
Fixed the wrong description for when picking up Spectre Slash
Fixed the wrong description for when picking up Recovery Armor
Acid Sandals now work in Undergrounds
Lowered Ghost Lords HP but increased the speed between his attacks, and he can never throw the homing projectile more than twice in a row
Some slight changes to the Lord of Darkness fight
Some changes and tweaks to the Shelldon boss
Fixed a bug in the Settings menu with the Bounce Button type
Fixed the bug where the Fire Wyrm boss was still around after you beat him
New graphic for the vases in Lava Temple so it's clearer what they are for
Ladybugs will now you heal you when picked up / also fixed bugs related to some Ladybugs still showing on map after picking them up
Added so if you have Spin-Jump and Upwards Dash both bound to Jump (without direcitonal input) it acts as a double and triple jump
Fixed the Spicy Mushroom relic not appearing/being broken
Improved the Wall-Bounce detection
Fixed the music bug when teleporting to Undergrounds
Fixed the transition in Undergrounds that was wrong
Fixed the room of the Red Crawler Queen after you beat her
Fixed a bug where it can disable jumping after using the teleportation wand (I think I fixed it)
Improved the Spicy door indicators
Command line can be opened with '*' (ctrl + 0 will not open it anymore)
Did some optimizations for the Main Menu so it runs better
Tiny changes to the Warrior Statue
Improved graphics for Magi Statue
Tweaked the amount of velocity you need to do a Spin-Jump spike boost (making it a bit more consistent)
Made it so you can parry the rocks in Screw Sentinel boss
Fixed a bug where you can take damage from Screw King when he is 0 HP
I also tweaked the Screw King boss a bit more
Changed some dialogue slightly
