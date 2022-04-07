Timberborn in Ukrainian, sunflowers

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

This update is a little different. The war is raging in Ukraine – that’s right behind the borders of our studio’s country of Poland. Everyone deserves life in peace, and we’re still shocked by the horror happening right there, in the heart of 21st century Europe.

We’re just a studio making a game about beavers but we want to stress the fact that Ukraine is a sovereign country with its own rich culture. That’s why today, we’re adding Ukrainian to the pool of available in-game languages, along with a little nod to our neighbours’ beautiful folklore.

Ukraine needs more than gestures, though. To support victims of the Russian invasion, at the end of February we donated $50.000 to Polska Akcja Humanitarna (Polish Humanitarian Action). We encourage you to contribute too.

Patch notes: 2022-04-07

While this update is now live on the main branch, the new content such as the settlement panel and the new day/night cycle remains on Experimental Branch only as we continue iterating on it.

(Main Branch) In-game languages

Timberborn is now officially supported in 12 languages. You can change the language in the game’s settings.

Timberborn is now available in Ukrainian.

(Main Branch and Experimental Branch) Resources

We’ve added an additional crop your farmers can grow.

New crop: Sunflowers. Sunflowers yield seeds that are eaten raw.

(Experimental Branch) Visual

Updated the skybox to reduce banding.

(Experimental Branch) Bug fixes