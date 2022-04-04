Patchnote v0.2.10.6 More quality of life and other stuffs!

Hello everyone! ❤️

Here comes a new patch full of little improvements that we hope you'll like!

There is a few new features like the weather system or the rework of the save system.

We expect way less problems with saves now!

Also! From now if you reach the second act, you'll be able to restart from that point for your current save, keeping all you choices made in the first act!

(you may try it with an existing save, but it might not take every previous choices into account so we recommend you use that with new saves)

You'll find the complete list just bellow!

Have a nice weekend travelers ❤️

The Maratus team

Community suggestions: 🃏

New content:

Weather system on backgrounds

🃏 Added the possibility to restart a save at the start of Act2

Quality of life:

Changed the Character creation menu to make it simpler

Added a validation popup to delete or restart save

Improved how the quick load work

Player Skin in loadgame and journal should change according to player status ingame

Added more ambient sounds on backgrounds

Removed an unnecessary validation popup at A2MidAct

Bug fixes:

Buttons not used in menus are now deleted

Changed a card in Koda A1Q1C4 from Sorrow-Silence to Joy-Pleasure

Fixed a problem with a text in A1EpilogueC4

New save/load system that should correct a lot of save related bugs

Corrected some Quick load bugs

[Loca:EN] Fixed a database bug that prevented secondary character names to be localized

Fixed a bug on notes/logs that prevented them to appear in some situations

Fixed an error on cards in journal that could caused the game to lag or freeze

Added Nesharif missing sprites

Corrected more typos

Known bugs we are working on:

Residual typos (mainly on the paths that are less playtested)

Remaining localization and tag problem in texts

Adding popups or warning when a choice will lead to a big change

Features we are working on: