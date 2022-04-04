Patchnote v0.2.10.6 More quality of life and other stuffs!

Hello everyone! ❤️
Here comes a new patch full of little improvements that we hope you'll like!
There is a few new features like the weather system or the rework of the save system.
We expect way less problems with saves now!
Also! From now if you reach the second act, you'll be able to restart from that point for your current save, keeping all you choices made in the first act!
(you may try it with an existing save, but it might not take every previous choices into account so we recommend you use that with new saves)
You'll find the complete list just bellow!
Have a nice weekend travelers ❤️
The Maratus team
Community suggestions: 🃏
New content:
- Weather system on backgrounds
- 🃏 Added the possibility to restart a save at the start of Act2
Quality of life:
- Changed the Character creation menu to make it simpler
- Added a validation popup to delete or restart save
- Improved how the quick load work
- Player Skin in loadgame and journal should change according to player status ingame
- Added more ambient sounds on backgrounds
- Removed an unnecessary validation popup at A2MidAct
Bug fixes:
- Buttons not used in menus are now deleted
- Changed a card in Koda A1Q1C4 from Sorrow-Silence to Joy-Pleasure
- Fixed a problem with a text in A1EpilogueC4
- New save/load system that should correct a lot of save related bugs
- Corrected some Quick load bugs
- [Loca:EN] Fixed a database bug that prevented secondary character names to be localized
- Fixed a bug on notes/logs that prevented them to appear in some situations
- Fixed an error on cards in journal that could caused the game to lag or freeze
- Added Nesharif missing sprites
- Corrected more typos
Known bugs we are working on:
- Residual typos (mainly on the paths that are less playtested)
- Remaining localization and tag problem in texts
- Adding popups or warning when a choice will lead to a big change
Features we are working on:
- Game Credits
- Game optimization for lower configs
Changed files in this update