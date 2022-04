Share · View all patches · Build 8493716 · Last edited 4 April 2022 – 14:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Improved the operation of the very infamous minimap.

For mouse operation

-Drag on the minimap to shift

・ Zoom in and out by operating the wheel

For pad operation

・ With the map selected, press the OK button to switch to the operation mode.

-Shift with the cross key during operation mode

-Zoom in and out with RT and LT during operation mode

We will use your opinions as a reference.

We look forward to your continued support of "TOMOMI".