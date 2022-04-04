Tame It! 1.0.3

Hi!

Today we released an update — 1.0.3! Besides some important fixes, there are also Russian and Turkish languages implemented!

The Turkish version was made for us by our community member turkmen48 and we're really thankful for it!

You could help us create a version of Tame It! in your language too! If you're interested, willing and able to do so, you can ask us how to do this on our Discord server 😉

And we're already actively working on the Chinese version and also starting to work on the Japanese version too!

Remember, we promised that collectible cards and other stuff for our game would appear in Steam? We have been working on it this week! Now we have cards, badges and emojis ready, it remains only to make profile backgrounds and all of this will appear on Steam pretty soon.

