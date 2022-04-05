 Skip to content

Starsand update for 5 April 2022

Starsand - Digital Supporter Pack Comic - Teaser Trailer

Hello Desert Runners!

Doors and portals are fascinating, aren't they? The curiosity of what lies beyond tempts us to pass that door, doesn't it?

So open the door for the Starsand Comic!

This mini comic tells you a bit about a traveller, someone like you, and his insight on portals.

Would you like to know more? Pick up the Starsand Digital Supporter Pack. You will find the comic in it.
Have you read the story? What did you like about it? Drop us a line in the comments and follow us on our social media channels for more information about our games!

Stay hydrated and watch out for crocodiles hanging around!

Tunnel Vision Games and Toplitz Productions

