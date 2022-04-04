 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Slackline VR update for 4 April 2022

UI, Challenges and Cosmetics Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8493503 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Challenges and Cosmetic Rewards

To give more meaning to the game I have added challenges and rewards for completing the challenges. The challenges are:

  • Fall 100 times
  • Finish any level 20 times
  • Keep your balance for 10 minutes (in total)
  • Finish all 6 levels
  • Finish all 6 levels (not on training mode)

Now your hands can for example look like this:

To see the rest of the hands, you will need to beat the challenges!

New and Improved User Interface.

The user interface is more readable, uses the space better and looks better.

Changed files in this update

Slackline VR Content Depot 1920271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.