UI, Challenges and Cosmetics Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8493503 · Last edited 4 April 2022 – 12:46:19 UTC by Wendy

Challenges and Cosmetic Rewards

To give more meaning to the game I have added challenges and rewards for completing the challenges. The challenges are:

Fall 100 times

Finish any level 20 times

Keep your balance for 10 minutes (in total)

Finish all 6 levels

Finish all 6 levels (not on training mode)

Now your hands can for example look like this:

To see the rest of the hands, you will need to beat the challenges!

New and Improved User Interface.

The user interface is more readable, uses the space better and looks better.