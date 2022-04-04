UI, Challenges and Cosmetics Update

Challenges and Cosmetic Rewards
To give more meaning to the game I have added challenges and rewards for completing the challenges. The challenges are:
- Fall 100 times
- Finish any level 20 times
- Keep your balance for 10 minutes (in total)
- Finish all 6 levels
- Finish all 6 levels (not on training mode)
Now your hands can for example look like this:
To see the rest of the hands, you will need to beat the challenges!
New and Improved User Interface.
The user interface is more readable, uses the space better and looks better.
Changed files in this update