Update 1.4.0

Hello Managers,

As always, we want to thank you for your support, suggestions, and help as we continue to improve International Basketball Manager 22.

We present a new update, now available, with the following changes:

All teams updated to date 03/31/2022.

Fixed some bugs and crashes:

The playoffs of certain competitions were sometimes not generated.

Calendar with matches on the same date in advanced games.

Games suspended due to lack of players were not processed correctly.

You couldn't sign free agents if you offered them a lot of money.

Several errors in the trades of the American League.

Now all teams are protected by having at least one player per position.

The required minimum levels of the pavilion were not being updated correctly during the season changes in career mode.

Staying locked position in Defensive Tactics matchups.

Community juniors who joined the first team were not upgraded to formation players.

Other minor bugs.

Fixed visual errors in the interface of some screens.

New influencers were added to the social network screen.

See you in court!

The IBM team

