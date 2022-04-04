The Big Bug Bonanza Patch

So, the first big round of bug fixes is complete! As far as I know, I've managed to fix all reported bugs. What were those bugs? Well, check out the patch-notes below! The patch should be live by the time you see this post but even if not I can't imagine you'll have to wait long.

Change-log:

There was a script error with one of the Yanfly scripts that could cause the game to completely crash, seemingly triggered by surprise attacks. Since I was never too fond of the mechanic, surprise attacks and ambushes have been completely disabled in an attempt to mitigate this, however if anyone else encounters this problem or if other problems arise from the fix I'd definitely want to know about it.

Part of the hillside route could be walked through due to an inconveniently placed plant, said plant has been replanted in the soil at the base of the hill to stop players climbing on it.

The Tower in the delta could be walked onto from the roof, tiles have been adjusted so this is no longer possible.

Knockout Strike, Torrent, Crashflake, Thief's Focus, Calm, Cleave, Icebreaker and F: Raitongu Kami were all usable outside of battle when they shouldn't be. While calm does have a restorative effect, it was not really intended to be an out of battle skill. All have now been adjusted.

Likewise, the Yellow, Red and Black spores were also usable out of battle, this was also not intended and has been fixed.

Icicle was missing an element, so it has been assigned fire as it's-I'm kidding, obviously it's ice element now.

Lysandroth, Katalyn and Vegal apparently learned the Shadow Clone Jutsu in the mansion, once added to the party they would also still be standing around in the mansion. Since this isn't a Naruto fan-game, sadly I've had to tell them to stop-they should disappear now once added to the group.

As far as I'm aware, the stairs bug in the mansion cellar (which meant you had to press Enter to go back down them) has been reported, but was actually fixed in the grammar patch. If anyone still has this issue let me know.

Reilia apparently briefly joined one of Katalyn's heists in Kol-Toba, while it's nice that she wanted to help out it's not really her speciality and now it's just Katalyn handling it as intended.

The Pirate ship event now properly disables the Transit Tokens as intended, with them reactivated upon arrival in Kol-Duna. No more leaving the crew of the Riches Abound to fight on their own!

The Riches Abound was re-board-able, something that would restart the pirate attack event improperly and cause a soft-lock. It's now only board-able once as intended.

The Transit tokens were, early in development deactivated by simply removing them all from the party and giving them back again after whatever event is in progress was finished. However this meant that part way through the game the party would loose the token for the mine entrance and have it replaced with a duplicate of the one for the forest, thanks to an accidental miscount. This was later replaced with just disabling it on a switch but turns out that the tokens were still removed and re-added. This has now been updated to just toggle them on the switch so you should no longer loose the mine entrance token once you reach Kol-Duna.

The party no longer arrives in Kol-Duna twice due to the space rending power of a typo.

If a certain choice is made, Vegal teaches Katalyn a little magic! However, since Katalyn has no mana or magic attack, she's meant to learn a slightly modified version of these spells. This was set correctly-but what was not set correctly was flagging them as techniques, so while Katalyn did learn them, she couldn't use them. This has now been adjusted.

Illunon the wizard apparently forgot to actually take his letter from the party. I've reminded him he should probably do that and he now keeps it as intended.

You could, if you wished return to Leviathan's rest after beating the boss in it. However there's nothing down there in terms of optional treasure and doing so would soft-lock the game. It's no longer possible to descend into the crater once you've beaten it's occupant.

The Transit tokens to the Hill path and mines were the old sort, pre-switch disabled update. This meant that while at ??? and the epilogue, you could still use them- and using them at either location was game-breaking so they've been updated to respond to being disabled properly.

Marian spelt her name wrong during part of her dialogue. She's rather embarrassed by this but I've told her it's no big deal and corrected it.

Lily was in the same boat as I was apparently and was not aware you could talk to her across the table. While she was a bit nervous to learn she'd have a full speaking role, since she's talking to her sister I was able to convince her to have her own dialogue if talked to.

The Blacksmith in Kol-Cerba would, if you declined to repair the Mounazine get confused and believe you simply didn't have the handle. I've since straightened up the misunderstanding and corrected the dialogue related to it.

The Muddy Forest now has the correct name in all places and you should only get the Red-Roc token for it once. The duplicate didn't cause any problems but wasn't intended.

Special thanks to Euphoniac for tracking down and reporting a large number of bugs, and TenkoBerry for both finding a few bugs and for his play-through of the game which I've been greatly enjoying so far, even if it makes me nervous just watching it!