Sieges are coming to PTU

The first iteration of sieges are bound to arrive on the PTU very soon! Siege battles allow launching attacks against space stations with military capital ships. During these fights it is possible to end up capturing the enemy structure and taking ownership of it.

There are many requirements for a siege to be possible, and we have listed these and other important information on the Starbase Wiki: https://wiki.starbasegame.com/index.php?title=Siege

Siege features planned for later:

• Possibility to siege moon bases, and later possibly other capital ships as well

• Set amount of capital ships can join to assist either side in battle

• More clear company interactions for siege after company owned stations are available

• Possibility for unaffiliated capital ships to join the battle

Missing functionality:

• Factory halls will be disabled in siege, but this is not implemented yet. The halls can cause weird behavior currently, especially with large player count

• There are currently no warzone limitations for other stations/capital ships inside or near the warzone regarding entering or exiting them. Warp related restrictions are already in place

• In general, as sieges can draw a lot of players to the same place, we likely need to create some type of additional limitations that prevent large numbers of players congesting in same areas causing connectivity issues and lag. We are looking for more data and feedback from the PTU sieges before deciding on the need and design of these limitations

This feature is still heavily in development, so we appreciate all feedback and bug reports to ensure we can better the siege experience before bringing it into the live branch.