SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE update for 12 April 2022

MCD Patch 1.04b

MCD Patch 1.04b · Build 8493221

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Controller improvements specifically for Mac:

  • fixed tooltips for Switch Pro controller;
  • improved controller support for MacOS, including support for Steam and Switch Pro controllers and improved support for Xbox One controller

Note: to enable support for specific controllers you’ll need to select relevant options in Steam settings; do mind, however, that enabling Xbox support together with options for other controllers may lead to unexpected side effects.

Note 2: Steam Controller improvements require Steam to access "Accessibility" in "Security & Privacy". Steam will ask for permission only during the first launch (unless you have already enabled it in the past), otherwise you’ll have to set it up yourself in the settings:

Have a nice day!
SUPERHOT team

