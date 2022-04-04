Maintenance - Apr. 5th

Share · View all patches · Build 8492947 · Last edited 4 April 2022 – 10:52:24 UTC by Wendy

We will be conducting Update Maintenance to provide better gaming environment.

As we have announced previously, please be aware that all the inactive clans that did not perform any in-game acts for a long term will be deleted through this maintenance.

Please kindly understand that you can't access the game during the Update Maintenance.

Remember to disconnect from the game at a safe place before the Update Maintenance.

■ Maintenance Schedule

ASIA(UTC+8): Tuesday, Apr. 5, 2022, 1:30 am ~ 8:30 am

INDIA(UTC+6): Monday, Apr. 4, 2022, 11:30 pm ~ Tuesday, Apr. 5, 2022, 6:30 am

MENA(UTC+3): Monday, Apr. 4, 2022, 8:30 pm ~ Tuesday, Apr. 5, 2022, 3:30 am

EU(UTC+2): Monday, Apr. 4, 2022, 7:30 pm ~ Tuesday, Apr. 5, 2022, 2:30 am

SA(UTC-3): Monday, Apr. 4, 2022, 2:30 pm ~ 9:30 pm

NA(UTC-4): Monday, Apr. 4, 2022, 1:30 pm ~ 8:30 pm

■ Maintenance Target

ASIA / INDIA / MENA / EU / SA / NA

◈In-Game Updates◈

New content : Expedition

‘Expedition’ will enable players to temporarily travel to other servers each day from 21:00 ~ 01:00.

RegionalClan List

Clan List will now show clans from all adjacent servers within the same regional group.

Magic Square / Secret Peak - Floor expansion

7th Floor will be added in Magic Square and Secret Peak

Long-Term inactive Clans will be deleted.

◈DRACO Updates◈

HYDRA Payment System

New HYDRA Payment option will be available through the MIR4's official PC version

※ Portal / Raids will be restricted from 30 minutes before the maintenance.

※ Maintenance schedule may change depending on the circumstances without prior notice.

※ You can't access the game during maintenance.

※ We will open the servers in order.

