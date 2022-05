Share · View all patches · Build 8492832 · Last edited 24 May 2022 – 11:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

We've just released a small maintenance update for It's Quiz Time:

• References to unsupported streaming platforms (RIP Mixer 💔) have been removed

• We updated the Twitch API from Kraken (v5) to Helix

We recommend downloading this update in order to guarantee the best experience, thank you for your support!