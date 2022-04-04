Conquest of Elysium 5.17

This update brings a new playable class to Elysium, the Monkey Maharaja. This new class have many monkeys of different size and standing, as well as Gurus capable of summoning previously unknown mythic beings and reincarnating after dying. There is also a new tune for the Monkey Maharaja made by Adrian von Ziegler. Apart from this new class there are also a bunch of other new features and bug fixes. The Gorgons and Erinye of the Witch are now all unique beings (3 of each), a new island has been added to the primal plane to accommodate the various unique beings of the monkey people and the merchants are now better at putting suitable prices on different magic items.
General
- New class: Monkey Maharaja
- New tune for Monkey Maharaja by Adrian von Ziegler
- New terrain Atavi Villages
- New island on the outskirts of the Primal Plane
- Gorgons are now unique (3 of them)
- Erinye are now unique (3 of them)
- Temple pyramid battle ground
- Dwarf mines now have proper battle grounds that are improved with level of Dvala
- Kelp in kelp forest battles
- Magic Maps now only reveal map, not units
- Monsters with same name are now shown as one post in battle reports
- Some magic items from merchants are now more or less expensive than other
- It is now easier to click on large units while they are moving in battle
- Dwarven City now starts with an iron gate like it is supposed to
- Units with planar immortality heal afflictions on their home plane over time
- Rain of Blood spell uses less particles
- Eternal Pyre can now be cast in sacred groves as well
- Demilich could deviate to other planes if teleporting close to a plane's edge
- Translation support for army composition popups
- Default to large font size on Steam Deck
- Help screen for load game screen
- Most buildings are now amphibian so they won't drown
- Snow movement did not combine properly with giant sized
- New spell school: Destruction
- Waking up from sleep didn't remove berserk properly
- Making crystal golem from crystal forest resulted in a plain, fixed.
- Halberdiers can now use magic weapons properly
- Giant Locusts can now appear as independent animals
- More animal types for Druid Lesser Summoning
- Spider Thicket now costs 3 AP to enter
- Typo & stat fixes
Network / Multiplayer
- Fix for network map scrying
- Fix for overrun in network games
AI
- AI improvements for High Cultist and Bakemono
Modding
- Mods are also checked for correct case of directories
- Error checking for mod sample files
- Mod vars now reset properly after Game Over
- New monster command: savanna2
- New ritual commands: promplayer, ritequipall, ritmaxrange
- Startinsanity didn't work, fixed
- No messages for recruitment offers that are prevented by terrain restriction
- Create Fancy Terrain in map editor now only affects the Elysium plane
- Map editor fix, loading multi plane maps could result in a bad map size
Changed files in this update