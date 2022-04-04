Conquest of Elysium 5.17

This update brings a new playable class to Elysium, the Monkey Maharaja. This new class have many monkeys of different size and standing, as well as Gurus capable of summoning previously unknown mythic beings and reincarnating after dying. There is also a new tune for the Monkey Maharaja made by Adrian von Ziegler. Apart from this new class there are also a bunch of other new features and bug fixes. The Gorgons and Erinye of the Witch are now all unique beings (3 of each), a new island has been added to the primal plane to accommodate the various unique beings of the monkey people and the merchants are now better at putting suitable prices on different magic items.

General

New class: Monkey Maharaja

New tune for Monkey Maharaja by Adrian von Ziegler

New terrain Atavi Villages

New island on the outskirts of the Primal Plane

Gorgons are now unique (3 of them)

Erinye are now unique (3 of them)

Temple pyramid battle ground

Dwarf mines now have proper battle grounds that are improved with level of Dvala

Kelp in kelp forest battles

Magic Maps now only reveal map, not units

Monsters with same name are now shown as one post in battle reports

Some magic items from merchants are now more or less expensive than other

It is now easier to click on large units while they are moving in battle

Dwarven City now starts with an iron gate like it is supposed to

Units with planar immortality heal afflictions on their home plane over time

Rain of Blood spell uses less particles

Eternal Pyre can now be cast in sacred groves as well

Demilich could deviate to other planes if teleporting close to a plane's edge

Translation support for army composition popups

Default to large font size on Steam Deck

Help screen for load game screen

Most buildings are now amphibian so they won't drown

Snow movement did not combine properly with giant sized

New spell school: Destruction

Waking up from sleep didn't remove berserk properly

Making crystal golem from crystal forest resulted in a plain, fixed.

Halberdiers can now use magic weapons properly

Giant Locusts can now appear as independent animals

More animal types for Druid Lesser Summoning

Spider Thicket now costs 3 AP to enter

Typo & stat fixes

Network / Multiplayer

Fix for network map scrying

Fix for overrun in network games

AI

AI improvements for High Cultist and Bakemono

Modding