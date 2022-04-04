Vincemus Patch 0.9.7a

Share · View all patches · Build 8492593 · Last edited 4 April 2022 – 09:46:09 UTC by Wendy

Changes:

Decrease throttle rate to 10% per tick on the mouse wheel

Reduced LOD multiplier & resolution of water on Pacific Mission 1 by 50%

Increased free cam sprint speed from 10 to 20

Panzer IV G health reduced by 50% from 4000 to 2000

Increased aggressiveness of mosquitos and spitfires in Europe mission 2.

Increased damage of mosquitos cannons from 40 to 360

Decreased fire rate of mosquitos cannons from 120 to 30

Reduced Accuracy of German 20mm cannons from .6 to .8

Reduced Damage of German 20mm cannons from 240 to 160

Reduced yaw rate of German BF109s by 50%

Increased roll rate of Spitfires by 50%

Decreased pitch sensitivity of Spitfires by 50% (the time required to turn at max)

Increased pitch rate of Spitfires by 50%

Added limitations to the time scale so minimum limit is .25f and maximum is 16x

Increased Jw200 Altitude performance by 5000 feet

Increased Ju88 Altitude performance by 5000 feet

Increased mission start AOE for Europe mission 2 from 1km to 3km away from allies.

Removed Pilot-snipe feature as it’s to half baked and not needed

Bug Fixes:

Fixed Free camera F1-F4 - It would show a cursor and can’t be hidden again

Fixed Problem on Africa mission 3, Allied AA trucks were invulnerable.

Fixed a problem with sandbox missions not allowing the main menu open

Fixed an issue with the new input system crashing on tutorial you press next page 6 times or more

Known Bugs.

Due to the new input system, Models in the main menu will not be able to spin around anymore.