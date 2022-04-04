Journal Improvements, Apocalypse Mode and Modding Additions.

Hi folks,

While exploring the world, your most invaluable tool is the Journal; it will show you quests near your level, reveal on the map that Godforsaken place - no one has ever heard about, and also help you plan your adventure.

With the newest additions, I hope it'll become even more helpful. You can now order quests by proximity to your avatar and search your journal for places, quest names, parts of their description, etc.

Additionally, Quests are color-coded to match their status (active, completed, etc.)

The second highlight of this patch is Apocalypse. As the name implies, Apocalypse is a hardcore mode that combines the worst traits of Scorched Earth and Campaign and takes them even further. It is aimed at experienced players who like a good challenge and have already completed Scorched Earth & Campaign and found them easy.

Unlike Chosen, which makes for a rough start and a slow burn experience, Apocalypse is a much quicker mode with fewer enemies per encounter, a more leisurely start, unique areas, and a 30 days doom clock relentlessly pushing you to complete more demanding challenges or lose precious time.

Can you end the Apocalypse in 30 days?

You can read more details in the patch notes below.

Patch Notes - 04/04 # 1.037.6

Bugfixes

Exhaust Ally effect in cards turned negative through a perk or morph evolution will only dim and strikethrough. That is to render correctly in Codex and indicate that it doesn't have any effect, but it still exists in a dormant state. I.e., a different perk can still turn it positive again.

Fixed an issue with Fatigue creating multiple status icons in some instances.

New Game Mode: Apocalypse

You have 30 days to stop the Apocalypse.

Apocalypse is a hardcore Scorched Earth/Doom Clock variant, where all the areas in the world are Unique, and after you complete each of them once, they become unavailable.

It is aimed at veteran players who have already completed both Campaign and Scorched Earth modes and want an even more formidable challenge.

Towns can sell regular cards only up to Expertise 2 and start initially locked regardless of the PC origin.

Some settlements may stay locked for your entire session as you won't be able to gather enough influence to unlock them.

Area Rewards & Enemy Levels change every time you Start (or Resume) your game in this mode. Area levels will fluctuate each session, but the world won't scale up.

At the End of the turn: Randomly discard down to 7 cards.

DoT effects like Bleed, Venom, etc., persist until they expire or are cured.

Ally stats are capped at 80 Power and 120 Health.

All Enemies have increased Resistances to these Debuffs: Vulnerable 15%, Bleed 15%, Mark 20%, Stun 30%, Venom 30%, Freeze 35%, Burn 40%, Bewitch 45%.

Envy, Loyalty, and Concealment % are capped at 50.

Deployed Allies have 1 Concentration / Turn upkeep cost.

Once you start an exploration, you must complete it and won't be able to retreat to the Tactical Map.

Misc Changes and QoL Additions

Added the option to sort Journal entries by proximity to your current location in the world.

Added a search function in Journal.

You can search for locations, quest names, parts of the description, partial matches, etc.

The search will take into account your active filters. Ie. If Challenging quests are hidden, they'll not show up when searching either.

Journal quests follow the color code of their category (active, completed, contacts/assets, etc.) to make the category they are in more obvious when searching.

Optimized the Map zooming function.

In Outdoor activities, added an option to Patch Wounds (costs 5 AP / reqs. Survival 1). It can be used if you are hurt but not tired enough to rest.

Moved Mastery explanation tooltip from the Mastery text itself to a new icon in front of it.

Temporary Ripple effects (of the previous turn) will now clear right before the Unravel step (instead of after). (Note to modders: This change allows automatic Equipment and Recurring cards to convert their temporary ripple effects to "permanent." As long as they are equipped (equipment) or held in hand (recurring cards), their effect will persist for the entire turn and clear right before they reactivate.)

Updated the Flow / Phases section in the Rulebook to include the new Recurring effects and the temporary Ripple effects clean-up step change.

Added two new Elf portraits

In Outdoor activities, added the option to Skip Time (2h, 4h & 6h) while you aren't tired. Skip time will slightly tire you and advance the world clock forward.

In Character creation (Class & Species tabs), added - buttons to clear the currently selected Classification & Specialization.

New keyword: Recurring

Syntax: Recurring:1

Before your next Draw Step, play a free copy of every card with Recurring in your hand.

You don't pay their AP cost, and you retain them in your hand.

Recurring cards are played after the Unravel/Mutate effect triggers and before Equipment is refreshed (See Phases/Flow section).

Recurring cards can be discarded normally. (Unless a different effect prevents them from being discarded.)

Recurring cards with 'Uses' can recur only as long as they have Uses left. They won't trigger if the card has 0 Uses left. Each time such an action recurs, a use is consumed normally. When all its Uses are finished, the card is destroyed unless it's an Infused card.

New Game Mode settings