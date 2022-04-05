Patch Release Notes

Hey there Booty Calls Players,

A new and super hot update is waiting for you in the game!

Get ready for a new Girlvariation! Life is great on the broadwalk, but it's even greater when there's a cute hot skater girl rolling around! Go on a wild ride with your new skater girl!

There will also be a new event type available soon. While you are already able to go on hot one-on-one dates with your girls, how about shooting for a Double Date? Don't be shy and take up the challenge of satisfying two girls on your date --but be careful and don't let either of them get jealous!

But that's not all, we've implemented some improvements for the User Interface for a smoother gameplay. The Draw Event notifications now lead you directly to the Flea Market and the Shop now has section tabs for easier navigation.

Last but not least, we fixed that

That's all for now! Thank you for playing and have a fun time with your Girls in Booty Calls!

Your Booty Calls Team