Roboquest update for 5 April 2022

Roboquest - Hotfix v0.8.8

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Guardians!

We just released a hotfix for several crashes and bugs. We also implemented new ways to track out the issues. We're also using this opportunity to synchronize the Roboquest versions across all of available platforms.

Thanks a lot for your interest in the game, like we said in our previous Content Preview, we'll be back soon with more information about the next update, so stay tuned!

Have a great week everyone and happy robot bashing!

If you have a question about the game, you can find the FAQ here on the Steam forums. And if your question is not answered there, make sure to ask us in the community forums or on our Discord server (where you can interact directly with us!).

