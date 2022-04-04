Patch 0.6.7.3 - Mooooore fixies!

This patch does the following:

Gets rid of two crashes, one related to not finding variable '.finalPathX' and the other one (the main reason for this hot-fix) is related to 'Variable Index [-1] out of range [0] - -7.aggroArray'.

Undead and animals stuck inside blocks will now have the same 'bug-fix-escape-mechanism' as humans, meaning they will move one tile up. (One glorious day I will make sure they never can get stuck inside blocks in the first place, but this is unfortunatley easier said than done)

Attacking necromancers/bandits which did not have a clear path got stuck at edges, which is no longer the case.

You can now place doors on buildings that are only one tile wide, meaning you can build very narrow towers, for example.*

Thanks for all the bug reports and feedback, sorry about the bugs and as always: best wishes and lots of love!

//Mattias

EDIT: I made a few more fixes and uploaded a new version under the same version-number:

When starting a new game, trees and nature-stuff (like grass or herbs) should no longer overlap, making it a hassle to give correct work orders.

When starting a new game there will no longer be empty spots which for no apparent reason are none-buildable.

When placing the door in the final part of the tutorial, you can no longer place it on the roof or on and already existing door-order.

*Previously doors could only be places if the building was at least two tiles wide. I don't exactly remember why I implemented this in the first place, maybe for no good reason at all or maybe I foresaw some bugs which I no longer remember, but anways: I think it should be fine. =)