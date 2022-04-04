Patch 0.6.7.3 - Mooooore fixies!

This patch does the following:
- Gets rid of two crashes, one related to not finding variable '.finalPathX' and the other one (the main reason for this hot-fix) is related to 'Variable Index [-1] out of range [0] - -7.aggroArray'.
- Undead and animals stuck inside blocks will now have the same 'bug-fix-escape-mechanism' as humans, meaning they will move one tile up. (One glorious day I will make sure they never can get stuck inside blocks in the first place, but this is unfortunatley easier said than done)
- Attacking necromancers/bandits which did not have a clear path got stuck at edges, which is no longer the case.
- You can now place doors on buildings that are only one tile wide, meaning you can build very narrow towers, for example.*
Thanks for all the bug reports and feedback, sorry about the bugs and as always: best wishes and lots of love!
//Mattias
EDIT: I made a few more fixes and uploaded a new version under the same version-number:
- When starting a new game, trees and nature-stuff (like grass or herbs) should no longer overlap, making it a hassle to give correct work orders.
- When starting a new game there will no longer be empty spots which for no apparent reason are none-buildable.
- When placing the door in the final part of the tutorial, you can no longer place it on the roof or on and already existing door-order.
*Previously doors could only be places if the building was at least two tiles wide. I don't exactly remember why I implemented this in the first place, maybe for no good reason at all or maybe I foresaw some bugs which I no longer remember, but anways: I think it should be fine. =)
