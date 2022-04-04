Power system has been changed (again)

After talking amongst ourselves and talking to the community, we've made the following changes:

The following blessings have had power costs removed:

Double Jump

Wings

HoverSlide

Whip again

The ONLY blessings that cost power are now:

Soul Armor (costs 1 power)

Banishing Whip (costs 1 power)

Default starting power is now set to 2.

Wings are now able to be bound in the options menu (default is same as jump)

Added a "temple options" section, where players can choose to enable/disable "phantom traps"

We appreciate the passion the community has shown us in what they like and don't like. We will always strive to make this the best game it can be.

Our intention on creating a global power system was to give us room to create more powerful moves/abilities without breaking the game. We appreciate this system being used on movement abilities was ultimately more negative than intended, as by attaching a resource to them - the result was players not wanting to use them at all.

At the end of the day we want players to be using powers and having fun. So please, run free and enjoy!

Our current plan is to leave the game in this state while we work on the next big update. We will be posting our updated roadmap with more details shortly.

For a peek into our thoughts and what we're working on next, you can check out the latest Twitch stream vod here https://www.twitch.tv/videos/1442645195?t=0h28m57s

Next update discussion starts around 29:00 and goes for about 10mins.

We do streams every 2 weeks with a different member from the team.

Thank you all, we will be in touch soon to discuss roadmap plans!

Ben