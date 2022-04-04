Notice of Tournament Holding and Tournament Login Bonus (4.4.2022)

The third title game by professional e-players, "The 1st Chojin Sen" will be held in July 2022, hosted by QTnet, Inc.
In conjunction with this tournament, the Professional e-players Selection Tournament (Point Tournament), a qualifying event for this title game, will be held on the following schedule.
Now is the time to become a professional eSports player!
We're waiting for you to compete!
- For the regulations of this season's point tournaments, please refer to "Certified Point Tournaments Season 3" below.
▼Certified Point Tournament Season 3
https://rtbs.jp/information/rules/pt-ranking_tournament/
Participation in this tournament is free!
On the day of the event, 40-60 pieces of Battle Life (BL) will be distributed as a tournament login bonus!!
- This tournament uses the Steam version.
- For more information on the number of BLs to be distributed, please click here.
◆Professional e-players selection tournament Eligibility
・Those who agree to the tournament rules and regulations.
・Players who have registered with the Real Time Battle Shogi Headquarters in advance (https://rtbs.jp/)
・Players who do not have a professional license for Real Time Battle Shogi issued by the Japan esports Union (JeSU).
・Ownership of a personal computer (for online entries)
・Must have a Steam® account
For tournament details and entry, etc., please see the entry page for each tournament.
◆Professional e-players selection tournament Schedule
- From the details and entry URL, you will be redirected to an external site.
- The following is Japan Standard Time. (JST)
【Professional e-players selection tournament sponsored by QTnet Inc.】
◇ 1st Tournament: March 19, 2022 (Saturday)
・ End of convention
◇ 2nd Tournament: April 23, 2022 (Saturday)
・ Entry and details: https://challepa.jp/events/detail/69d7a6d2-997e-4afb-8e28-e0dd16fb0564
・ Entry deadline: Friday, April 22, 2022 (until 14:00)
◇ 3rd Tournament: May 14, 2022 (Saturday)
・ In preparation
◇ 4th Tournament: June 18, 2022 (Saturday)
・ In preparation
◆Sponsored by QTnet, Inc.
Inquiries about the Professional e-players Selection Tournament
【Secretariat】esports Challenger's Park
Email: info@challepa.jp
TEL：+81-92-985-2201
【Professional e-players selection tournament sponsored by Silver Star Japan Inc.】
◇ 1st Tournament: April 6, 2022 (Wednesday)
・ Entry and details: https://tonamel.com/competition/473pu
・ Entry deadline: Wednesday, April 6, 2022 (until 19:00)
◇ 2nd Tournament: April 29, 2022 (Friday)
・ Entry and details: https://tonamel.com/competition/BUh0x
・ Entry deadline: Friday, April 29, 2022 (until 13:00)
◇ 3rd Tournament: May 25, 2022 (Wednesday)
・ Entry and details: https://tonamel.com/competition/S8ylU
・ Entry deadline: Wednesday, May 25, 2022 (until 19:00)
◇ 4th Tournament: (Wednesday)
・ Entry and details: https://tonamel.com/competition/GwMme
・ Entry deadline: Wednesday, June 29, 2022 (until 19:00)
◆Sponsored by Silver Star Japan Inc.
Inquiries about the Professional e-players Selection Tournament
【Twitter】RTB将棋プロe棋士選抜大会
@RTBSCS
