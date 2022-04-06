Hello, PUBG Esports fans!

The PUBG CONTINENTAL SERIES is back with PCS6 just around the corner!

PCS6 will soon begin on May 15th!

As top teams from around the world prepare for battle, it's time once again to learn about the PCS6 Pick'em Challenge.

Read on to learn more about how to participate, watch and support your favorite teams!

PUBG ESPORTS TAB

The PUBG esports tab is back and up running!

To enter the Esports tab, simply click on the PCS logo in the menu. Here, you will be able to learn general information about the ongoing PCS6 tournament. You can also click on the button at the bottom left corner to head on to the official PUBG Esports website to see details of the tournament.

Browse through the Esports tab to check out the fancy PCS6 items and plan your picks in advance!

PCS6 ITEMS

PCS6 Mega Bundle (5 voting coupons)

PCS6 Weapon & Parachute Bundle (3 voting coupons)

PCS6 Brushstroke Clothing Set (1 voting coupon)

PCS6 Gear Bundle (1 voting coupon)

PCS6 - Triumph & Anguish Dance (1 voting coupon)

PCS6 Brushstroke Mini14 (1 voting coupon)

PCS6 Brushstroke K2 (1 voting coupon)

PCS6 Parachute (1 voting coupon)

PCS6 Pick'em Challenge Reward Items

These goodies will be available for a win with your Esports points!

PCS6 Brushstroke - Pan

PCS6 Hairstyle

PCS6 Brushstroke - M416

"PCS6" Motorbike

PCS6 Game Face Makeup

30% of PUBG net sales of PCS6 items will be distributed to the teams according to their final results.

** Pick'em Challenge is not available for the Console platform. However, all PCS6 items will be available for purchase from the store.

PCS6 Pick'em Challenge Schedule

PCS6 Item Sales Period

PC: March 16th ~ May 6th UTC 08:00 (KST 17:00)

Console: March 24th ~ May 6th UTC 08:00 (KST 17:00)

PCS6 Pick'em Challenge Voting Period

APAC/AM Start: April 6th UTC 02:00 (KST 11:00)

APAC/AM End: April 22nd UTC 09:00 (KST 18:00)

ASIA/EU Start: April 25th UTC 02:00 (KST 11:00)

ASIA/EU End: May 6th UTC 09:00 (KST 18:00)

PCS6 Pick'em Reward Claiming Period

APAC/AM Pick the winner rewards: April 26th UTC 02:00 (KST 11:00) ~

ASIA/EU Pick the winner rewards: May 10th UTC 02:00 (KST 11:00) ~

Team Faceoff rewards (All Regions): May 10th UTC 02:00 (KST 11:00) ~

End of all reward claim period: May 25th UTC 02:00 (KST 11:00)

PCS6 Pick'em Challenge Details

PCS6 will have voting periods held separately, as regions face-off during separate two-week competitions.

You can vote for APAC & AMERICAS regions from April 6th to April 22nd, and ASIA & EU from April 25th until May 6th.

Don't forget to cast your votes in time before it's too late! Now, let’s take a look at all the ways to Pick’em and win!

Event 1: Pick the winner

The first event of the Pick'em challenge is to predict the four regional champions of PCS6.

Use your voting coupons to predict the overall winners for each participating region. You can cast up to 7 votes out of 16 teams per region. If your chosen claims the victory of their region, you will be rewarded with 100,000 EP! With four different regions, that's a total of 400,000 EP available for grabs, so plan your pick wisely and wait for the sweet EPs to roll in!

Event 2: Team Faceoff

The next challenge is the Team Faceoff.

Each region will have 4 team pairs waiting to be selected. Simply predict the winner between two rival teams, with the correct guess, you will be rewarded with EP. Like before, EP prizes will be weighted depending on how many votes a team has gotten, so playing it safe for a smaller prize or risking your vote for a higher payout are both valid options! Prizes range from 400 to 7600 EP, so choose your team and cheer them on!

FREE Voting Coupons and EP!

Earn free voting coupons and EP by simply watching and interacting during the tournament!

Free Voting Coupons

Tune into PCS6 live streams for a special code that pops up during the games.

You will be able to grab 2 voting coupons from the first week of APAC/AMERICAS and ASIA/EUROPE streams, so don't forget to stay tuned as the tournament begins!

Twitch Drops

Watch PCS6 at official PUBG Twitch broadcasts to receive free EP drops during the tournament!

Viewers must have a KRAFTON ID linked to their platform (e.g. Steam) and Twitch Account to receive EP drops.

Visit https://accounts.krafton.com/login to create your KRAFTON ID or check and ensure your accounts are successfully linked.

Pick & Go

Participate in Pick & Go Bingo at the official PUBG Esports Twitch channel. Compete with nine other players randomly matched with you from the chat and score the highest points to earn free EP!

You earn points every time your selected teams eliminate other players.

If all teams placed in a straight line earn a point, it's a bingo! Each bingo will grant bonus points.

If a selected team placed in the center successfully wins a chicken dinner, you'll be granted 1,000 bonus points

Bonus placement points are also granted for teams placing in the top 8. Pick wisely!

A new Pick & Go game starts each match, so play as much as you want to win more!

The first PUBG CONTINENTAL SERIES of the year is about to begin! Which team will be the champion of the region?

Jump into all the action and excitement of PCS6, PUBG Esports and the Pick'em Challenge!