hi everyone. v1.3.1 is now here. let's see what's new in today's update.

Scuffy Game

so the anomaly I tried getting rid of kept spreading around the game, and now it's nearly impossible to get rid of it. As always please ignore any anomalies you see in this game. thanks

Gameplay

Added a subtitle option to turn on/off.

Patch notes

Fixed a couple of bugs (forgot what bugs I fixed lol)

Added another achievement into the game.

Cheers

Leo

From The Phoenix Limit Team