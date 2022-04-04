New Content:

Added a new In-game Music: Imperial Forces

Added impact weight when colliding with AI aircraft

Revamped Input System to be faster, modular and feel more smoother to use. (Remapping, controller or joystick support is not yet implemented)

Changes:

Renamed aircraft W into Walter and his aircraft has been turned into a modified G55.0 with 20mm Minengeschoß, increased damage but lower mobility

AT guns rotation is slowed (to be like if people were to push them) to 10 degrees a second from 30 degrees a second

Changes to time scale to be based on a * 2 multiplier rather than .1 increments.

Reduced amount of 2d and 3d Clouds and increased Cloud noise on Europe Mission 1.

Bug Fixes:

Propellor model on the gladiator aircraft won’t show a duplicate

AT guns will now face the target they're firing at

AI Aircraft when destroyed will explode mid air leaving a crater

Fixed an audio issue where Large and small aircraft deaths would not play audio SFX.

Fixed instant reloads on weapons

Fixed an issue with AI projectiles phasing through the ground

Fixed an issue with AI projectiles not exploding on collision with target, ground or water.

Fixed some spelling mistakes

Fixed Terrain on Europe to display roads rather then sand trails

Fixed a problem with Europe missions not being marked as complete when achieving victory. (This will let you progress through Europe and the pacific theatres)

Known Bugs.

Due to the new input system, Models in the main menu will not be able to spin around anymore.