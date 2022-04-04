Map, Art Improvements, and Upcoming Features

Another smaller update focused on map improvements, making the ingame art, and animations look better.

If it seems like there hasn’t been a significant update in a while it’s because I’ve changed my workflow to focus on finishing the story script before adding more levels to the game. Previously, I would write a level’s script for dialogue, create it ingame, then repeat. At this point I’ve written the entire story and only need to flesh out the details for two of the later missions.

There’s two large new features that will be coming to Mercenary Operator: Wolves soon. One of which is a new contract mode. The other feature will be revealed at a later date, but should add a good bit of replayability. Afterwards, the main story will be focused on again.

Full Changelog

Added

Rectangular rock

AR-15 SOPMOD stock top-down sprite

Code for recoil animations when guns are fired has been added (animations haven’t been created yet)

Changed

Various sprite sizes increased

Some locations on the Obatenwe world map were renamed. Smuggler HQ was removed from the map.

Shanty town map adjustments: All ground objects were moved to their corresponding map segments for better performance and more overall detail has been added.

Airport map adjustments: Trees, grass, and bushes were added. Coffee shop floor in the airport has been lightened for easier visibility. North-South road extended

Plantation map adjustments: More trees, bushes, and grass

Wolf HQ: More trees and bushes

Grey Wolf M4 CQBR now uses the SOPMOD stock on its top-down sprite

Fixed