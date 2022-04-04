Evochron Legacy SE Update 2.0298...

Version 2.0298 includes the following improvements:

By request, added ability to order AI ships to drop their cargo (see notes).

Beam effect added for deployed mining probes for visual reference of location.

Beam effect also added for cargo containers produced by deployed mining probes.

Local coordinates of deployed mining probes are now displayed with countdown timer on HUD.

Ping marker on nav map now displayed when a mining probe is deployed (visible only to activating player).

Currency symbol (line 173 in 'text.dat') and commas added to flight log prices for buying and selling events.

Regional pricing level bar graph colors on market ticker updated to reflect +/-20% margins (increased from 10%).

Cargo bays now automatically shift to higher list positions after each sell, discard, destroy, and delivery event.

Paint system revised to stage updates in memory to prevent pausing when players join or repaint their ship in multiplayer.

Improvements in movement prediction calculation behavior when client falls back to TCP mode due to loss of UDP signal from server.

For delivery contracts, added ability to automatically transfer cargo through trade link request in addition to previous jettison and manual inventory console cargo selection options.

Corrected issue with nav map system that could prevent right clicking on hidden storage container contacts detected by sensor stations.

Added text color coding for storage container, cargo container, shipwreck/data drive, and deployable structure sensor station contacts.

Added threat level labels and text color coding to sensor station contacts for ships on nav map when highlighting with pointer.

Jump drive arrival position moved back slightly to better accommodate docking directive system with rapid docking maneuvers.

Startup labels during loading phase renamed and structured to align centrally and work better with new font options.

Added ability to adjust spacing between characters on HUD and cockpit displays to 'hudtext.txt' customizing options.

Burn effect added for gas giant planets if player flies fast enough closer to the denser central region of planet.

Dynamic ranging added to shadow rendering system to reduce close range rapid appearing of longer range shadows.

Highlight description priority now given to sensor and ping dots on nav map when near/over larger object icons.

By request, docking directive violation fines now variable based on player wealth and can apply at any level.

Flight control mode now automatically switches to 'Joystick/Controller' whenever an axis input is mapped.

Variable damage caused by collisions with unshielded objects at speeds over 2500 reduced by 50%.

Faster range updates when direction indicators are tracking dozens of asteroids simultaneously.

Added ability to right click on a ping indicator on the nav map to lock nav point to location.

Secondary weapon list on ship status display expanded to provide more complete weapon names.

Estimated distance value added to container location messages from science ops crew member.

Number of resistor packs, hull plating type, and module type added to savedata value set.

Price for stealth fields (devices mounted on secondary hardpoints) reduced by about 80%.

MDTS status indicator now persistently visible on HUD and displays 'Off' when disabled.

Added cockpit illumination effects for soft glow from cockpit lights and displays.

Overall wind reduction for both initial burst rate and maximum turbulence impact.

Revised lighting and shadow effects added to main menu hangar scene.

Added font size setting option to Resolution menu (see notes).

Improved energy effect for deployable shield arrays.

Shipyard: Larger checkboxes added to Frame Configuration menu.

Shipyard: Bars and underlining added to Frame Configuration menu.

Shipyard: Current ship configuration values added to Frame Configuration menu.

Shipyard: Performance spec indicators changed to larger single horizontal line structure.

Shipyard: 'Current Ship' and 'Ship to Build' headers added to each side of their respective specification list.

Shipyard: Specific engine and wing system names added to components list for easier reference.

Shipyard: Adjusted text spacing for better category distinctions.

Minor fixes.

Notes:

The cockpit viewing program ( https://www.starwraith.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=21&t=12540 ) has been updated to support the custom options for the new glow effect, display character spacing, and now shows more indicators.

To support a request for players to be able to 'pirate' AI ships without always requiring them to be destroyed, the option to issue an order to AI ships to drop their cargo has been added. There are two ways to utilize the new option. First, if an AI ship accepts a trade request, a new button in the lower right corner of the trade menu reading 'Order Ship to Drop Cargo' will appear, providing the option to send the order through an active trade link via the console. The second method is to issue a trade link request a second time if an AI ship rejects the request the first time. If an AI ship rejects an initial trade request, an additional line will now be displayed in the message log indicating the order can be sent by sending the request again.

AI ships can handle the order to drop their cargo in one of three ways. They can ignore the order and if they choose this route, their threat level won't change and they'll simply keep flying along. They may also choose to jump away shortly after ignoring the order. They can also decide to turn and attack you rather give up their cargo. If they decide to attack, their threat level will immediately change to hostile. Lastly, they can choose to give up their cargo to avoid a risky combat engagement. AI ships have been given the ability to analyze situations when making their decisions. They'll consider how your ship compares with their own, what they may or may not have in cargo, and will apply a random element of decision making emulating what kind of 'mood' they might be in at the time. So if your ship frame is more powerful (moderate bias is given to more combat capable military spacecraft, but they can't store/carry as much) and the targeted ships are carrying cargo, you'll likely be more successful overall. If the AI ships have more powerful frames and/or they aren't carrying cargo, you'll tend to be ignored or attacked more often.

This new additional gameplay option will have a net effect of increasing the value of cargo scanners by allowing you to analyze a ship's cargo bay before deciding to send a drop order. You can perform such scans and also consider ship comparisons to gauge the risk-reward factor as part of your decision before sending an order. Players can also issue this order to each other in multiplayer using the same two options. A text message will appear in the log when an order from another player is received. For those who might want a custom voice effect to play when they send an order in single player, the customizing kit has also been updated with instructions on adding a sound file.

A new font size setting is now available in the Options > Resolution menu. Three settings are available that offer the default smaller font along with new medium and large options. Changing the font size in the main menu will apply the changes globally to all text layer characters as well as cockpit and HUD displays as they are created during the launch/loading phase. Changing the font size in the game will affect all text layer characters, but cockpit and HUD displays won't update until the next time they are reloaded. The larger font sizes can help with legibility on smaller monitors and lower resolutions.

For those working on translations, new/revised lines for the 'text.dat' file are 497-500, 601, 610-612, 776, 1166, 1196, 1314, 1406, 1736, 1761, 1762, 1769, and 2490.