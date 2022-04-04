Some Urgent Fixes (and Autosave)

New Features:

Added Autosave at the end of every turn in Star Map (option activated by default).

Added option to limit framerate between 30fps and 120fps (this should help reduce temperature in high end machines due to a quirk of the engine).

Added basic Game tab to Options panel (only basic options for now).

Fixes:

Fixed major bug where combat missions never end due to error in processing experience points(*).

Fixed major bug where double movement messed with the melee hit chances.

Fixed scaling of Main Menu, Intro and Ending screens so their user interface and text grows proportionally in big resolutions.

Reduced base volume of Pod engine during boarding animations (please tell me if this is good enough or it needs more tweaking).

Fixed problem where "Pay Now" button allowed the player to spend more money than possible.

Added missing "Heavy Cannon" weapon to markets in space stations and pirate lairs.

*()** There's still the rare chance where a scenario won't end right away after killing the last enemy but now it should be enough to perform an action (like Reload or Defense) to trigger the Debrief Panel if there's really no enemies left.

Thanks for your patience and sorry again for the inconvenience. I'll keep working constantly in your feedback and bug reports so please keep them coming.

Regards,

Jorge