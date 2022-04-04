Update v0.12.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8491183 · Last edited 4 April 2022 – 03:09:12 UTC by Wendy

v0.12.3

● Zombie at the start will follow a static waypoints to make them easier silent killed

● Added cutscene at the operation room end point once reach door to make it easier to players to grasp the goals

● Fixed Zombie vision drain, because of the quicker refill energy

● Zombie in operation room improved his no forget system so it will chase you

● Added new chased sound tracks hope you like them

● You can open inventory now while crouching

● Other glitch and bug fix

● Future Plans (Chapter 3, Adding button to disable guides and tips at the start, improving Shooter AI, improving main character animations, including most of audio tracks to sound controller specially the one in cut scenes)