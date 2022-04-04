Version 1.0.6 Update

Version 1.0.6

This update is to address bugs, there are still a couple major bugs on the list which are high priority but I wanted to get this out for now.

1 Fixed crash when only one output contact and relay coil on ladder is deleted

2 Fixed remaining contacts moving to home position when changing from 3->2 state selector

3 Fixed sprite depth when deleting control panel contacts from ladder

4 Fixed crash on branch nodes in wrong position after shifting rungs (ie add/delete rung)

5 Fixed crash on delete rung with OneShot block on rung below

6 Adjusted box palletizer elevator low position to be on in default start position

7 Fixed auto-scroll to bottom when adding rung above or below from rung menu

8 Fixed MemBlock menu interfering with load/save menu confirmation pop-up