Version 1.0.6 Update

Version 1.0.6
This update is to address bugs, there are still a couple major bugs on the list which are high priority but I wanted to get this out for now.
1 Fixed crash when only one output contact and relay coil on ladder is deleted
2 Fixed remaining contacts moving to home position when changing from 3->2 state selector
3 Fixed sprite depth when deleting control panel contacts from ladder
4 Fixed crash on branch nodes in wrong position after shifting rungs (ie add/delete rung)
5 Fixed crash on delete rung with OneShot block on rung below
6 Adjusted box palletizer elevator low position to be on in default start position
7 Fixed auto-scroll to bottom when adding rung above or below from rung menu
8 Fixed MemBlock menu interfering with load/save menu confirmation pop-up
Changed files in this update