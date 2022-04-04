 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Automation update for 4 April 2022

Version 1.0.6 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8490908 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.0.6

This update is to address bugs, there are still a couple major bugs on the list which are high priority but I wanted to get this out for now.

1 Fixed crash when only one output contact and relay coil on ladder is deleted
2 Fixed remaining contacts moving to home position when changing from 3->2 state selector
3 Fixed sprite depth when deleting control panel contacts from ladder
4 Fixed crash on branch nodes in wrong position after shifting rungs (ie add/delete rung)
5 Fixed crash on delete rung with OneShot block on rung below
6 Adjusted box palletizer elevator low position to be on in default start position
7 Fixed auto-scroll to bottom when adding rung above or below from rung menu
8 Fixed MemBlock menu interfering with load/save menu confirmation pop-up

Changed files in this update

Automation Content Depot 1698691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.