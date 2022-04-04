Creature Clicker - The Revamp Update!

Hey Guys

It's been a while! i have a big update for you all today

I've totally revamped the UI making it much more accessible and less complicated so that everyone can get started with Creature Clicker

There's quite a lot of changes so i'll go through the list

1: Controller Support

You can now play the entire game with a controller, simply press "start or select" when you're ingame and it will spawn a controller icon that you can play the entire game using, so this means you can play Creature Clicker on your TV if you want and this brings me on to the next feature

2: CO-OP support

With the integration of controller support, you can have 4 controllers connected at once so you can have multiple friends for double, triple or four times the damage!

I would assume this will work with Remote Play Together but i've not had a chance to test that feature yet so any feedback would be much appreciated

3: Creature Menu Revamp

I've totally revamped the UI for the creature menu and now everything is on one page and you can easily click between creatures and see what their individual stats are without having to come in and out of confusing menus

4: Loot Menu Revamp

Using the same concept as the creature menu revamp i have updated the equipment menu, you can click through and see exactly what equipment each creature has, what level it is and what the bonus DPS from the equipment is

5: Equipment Revamp

Equipment from chests has been updated so that it's more fairer to achieve a fully equipped creature. now when you find equipment in a chest, it will level up the piece that you've found to the next stage and also the chance of finding equipment in chests is much, much higher

Also every creature now has equipment so happy hunting!

6: Cookery Update

The construction menu has been changed to enable it to be more useful, now when you purchase upgrades for your farm it will also generate ingredients such as cheese, eggs and fish to craft into meals for your creatures that give temporary bonuses

7: Quality of life improvements

The entire game has had a sound pass and UI revamp to make the experience cleaner and feel more responsive to your inputs

I hope you enjoy this update and as always please let me know if there's any bugs or glitches you come across so i can assess and fix them asap

Thanks for your support

~Lee