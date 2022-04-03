EARLY ACCESS BUILD 23

Perfect is the enemy of good.
After months of trying to both build a level that could contain a concept that looked good on paper, and then many weeks trying to find a solution for an optional game-mode, the conclusion is that it is better to reduce scope and build in steps and improve as is needed. There is no rule that a level must be 'finished' to be released. That is self-imposed and frankly lead to a situation where the lack of feedback ended up delaying a do-over. And it shouldn't have to be this way.
So in this release, is the current ongoing version of Level 5 -- it may change a little or a lot, but the stair-case down will not be unlocked until it is deemed ready, so no-one accidentally finishes it too early (missing XP and loot). Take note that the level is, as has been previously stated, is not finished and will change -- both due to actually being built out and changes based on feedback from play-sessions.
The alt. game-mode may become a reality in the future or be scrapped completely, depending if I can actually make it fun. As it was now, it wasn't, so it has to be halted.
In other news, the price-adjustment for the game will come soon - some currencies will actually remain the same (due to their fluctuations against the dollar), but the base-price will see an increase in $2.
Full changelog
- Added Mimic
- Added ForceBarrier actor
- Added dynamic highlight of Operators when holding space key
- Added Option to always highlight Operators
- Added level-indicator on Monster healthbars
- Added Blessing of Luck spell
- Added a few more Achievements, relating to Learning new Spells, and getting a Squad Wipe
- Adjusted puzzle of Level03, switches are now randomly allocated
- Adjusted rendering of Operator and Monsters to custom dedicated layers, allowing for future extension
- Adjusted outline solution for all Operators and Monsters to better handle complex combo-meshes
- Fixed animation issue for ranged weapons with non-interrupting animation
- Fixed some issues with outlines for Operators and Monster
- Fixed an animation issue for Snakes for when biting and needing to transition to moving
- Rebalanced some levels and stats for Monsters
