Supernova Tactics Playtest update for 3 April 2022

Some Achievements are Now Live

The achievements are unlockable but don't do anything yet like I plan for them to. Also the ship integration is not in yet.

Complete Normal Difficulty
Complete Hard Difficulty
Complete Impossible Difficulty
Collect 5 Crystals
Collect 100 Crystals
Collect 250 Crystals
Collect 425 Crystals
Reach Round 25 on Normal
Reach Round 50 on Normal
Reach Round 75 on Normal
Reach Round 100 on Normal
Reach Round 25 on Hard
Reach Round 50 on Hard
Reach Round 75 on Hard
Reach Round 100 on Hard
Reach Round 25 on Impossible
Reach Round 50 on Impossible
Reach Round 75 on Impossible
Reach Round 100 on Impossible

