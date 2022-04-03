Beat the Machine: Rebooted; Available Now!

Welcome to Beat the Machine: Rebooted!
Listed below are all of the changes we did to Rebooted over the last 9 months.
Skins: Introducing the Skin Shop! Unlock achievements to customize your gameplay
Level 1: New Tutorial!
Levels 2-5: Difficulty Dropped
Levels 6-10: Difficulty Dropped
Levels 11-15: Difficulty Increased
Levels 16-25: Difficulty Drastically Increased
Bosses:
Hard Drive, R.A.M and T.O.M were updated with new features, go check them out.
Enemies:
Shell Node:
Shell Nodes are a staple and everyone hates them. Which is perfect! However; Shell nodes get to the point where almost any build can one tap them, we want to change yet! So we added a Tier 4, to add a bit more difficulty.
- Now has 4 Tier of Difficulty increased from 3.
- Tier 4 Stats now added to scale below.
- Damage: 50/90/130/170
- Movement Speed: 130/170/210/250
- Collision Damage: 20/35/50/65
Pulsating Nodes
Pulsating Nodes need a quality of life change to distinguish them a bit more from other enemies. Pulsating Nodes bullets now travel a bit past their attack range, so they don’t just abruptly stop at the point the player aggroed them. Pulsating nodes are overall a bit stronger, so you’ll see some changes to the debut levels of Pulsating Nodes.
- Attack Range increased from 2/2.75/3.5 to 4/5.5/7
- Rate of Fire lowered from 1.8/1.6/1.4 to 2/1.8/1.6
- Pulsating Projectile Speed increased from 2/2/2 to 2.7/3.0/3.3
- Pulsating Projectile Damage recalculated from 15/15/15 to 14/22/30
- NEW!!: Pulsating Projectile Range is now different from attack range at 5/8/11
Tank Nodes:
Tank Nodes were one of our enemy’s that needed to receive not only a quality of life, like the Pulsating nodes above, but they needed a new functionality to make them different from the rest of the nodes across the game. Tank Nodes will no longer fire a grenade horizontality at you, but rather vertically into the air. The tank nodes shoot mortar strikes that will strike a target location within their range while it does include some randomness the Tank nodes are smart and more often than not it will shoot nearby your location
- Rate of Fire 2.5/1.9/1.3
- Attack Range 5/7/9
- Damage 22/31/40
- Bullet Speed 2.3/2.5/2.7
- Note: Tank Nodes are able to shoot in inaccessible areas and even areas not possible to travel through or possible to shoot through.
BoomBox Nodes:
Boomboxes were originally designed to knock players off of stages into falloff zones. However they are the primary enemy that provides knockback in any case. Boombox nodes will move a bit swifter, but they have a charge up period in which they attack, while they are charging they will gain a significant amount of armor. After they charge up, they’ll move again and will be unable to attack for a short time.
Audio:
Story: Brand new Story with voice overs.
SFX: Completely redid all sound effects.
Music: Levels received updated soundtracks. Levels 14 and 15 a brand new music
track was introduced.
VFX: All new Visuals for new skills.
Skills:
Vitality:
Tier 1:
System Restore:
- 50 Health; Every 15th attack restores 5(+2.5% Max Health).
Defensive Protocol:
- 20 Armor; Every 15th attack fears the enemy hit for 1.1(+0.0125 Armor) seconds. Every 8 Points of Armor adds 0.1 seconds of fear duration.
Shell Shield:
- 25 Health + 6 Armor; Every 15th attack generates 3(+1.5% Max Health) (+10% Armor) shield.
Tier 2:
Agility Attacks:
Every 10 seconds, your next attack grants you 10% bonus movement and 8(+1% Max Health) bonus armor for 3.5 seconds.
Shielding Strikes:
Every 12th enemy killed generates a 6-14(+8% armor) shield based on missing health.
Tier 3:
Armor Up:
Attacking an enemy grants a stack of 2.25 armor for 5 seconds, stacks up to 10 times. After not attacking an enemy for 5 seconds, lose all stacks.
Technical Advances:
Gain 5(+2.1% Max Health) armor, this value triples while below 25% of your maximum health.
Fervor of Battle:
Each enemy unit killed grants 0.25 armor up to a maximum of 50 armor. (200 Enemies)
Tier 4:
Defense Mechanism:
Enemy Collisions, Fans and Firewalls deal 10%(+5% Max Health) less damage. Bosses deal 5%(+1% Max Health) less damage to you.
Security Barrier:
At the start of each level gain a shield equal to 55(+135% Armor).
Tier 5:
Vital Strikes:
Your attacks deal 2(+6% Maximum health) as bonus damage.
Brute Force:
+15 Armor
Your attacks deal 8(+15% Armor) as bonus damage.
Safeguarded Revenge:
Your attacks deal 5(+12% Shield) as bonus damage.
Tier 6 (Actives):
Sonic Rifts
Every 0.5 seconds create a sonic boom underneath the XV9 ship that deals 20(+45% Armor) damage to all nearby enemies. This effect lasts for 6 seconds.
Cooldown: 25 Seconds
Power Surge
Shield yourself for 60% of your maximum health for 3.5 seconds. After the duration, all remaining shields explode dealing (125% of your Current Shield) to nearby units.
Cooldown: 45 Seconds
Perfect Durability:
Shield yourself from all incoming projectiles for 2.5 seconds, Each projectile that collides with the shield heals you for (+0.6% Max Health).
Cooldown: 75 Seconds
Tier 7:
Rampant Regeneration:
+50 Health
Every 14 seconds, your next attack heals you for 18/22/26/30 over 2.5 seconds. Values change based on the number of actives unlocked.
Protection Screen:
+20 Armor
Every 14 seconds, your next attack generates shield equal to 28/34/40/46 over 2.5 seconds. Values change based on the number of actives unlocked.
Tier 8: (Actives)
Automated XV9-BOT
Create a miniature version of the XV9 at the target location for 8 seconds. The Automated XV9-BOT shoots at the nearest enemy dealing 10 (+0.8 per Stat Point)(+16% Maximum Health) (+20% Damage) and has rate of fire equal to 0.85(+50% of your total rate of fire)(+3.5% of your armor). Additionally XV9-BOT executes units that would have 50 health or less after damage is dealt.
Cooldown: 40 Seconds
Neon Barrier:
Deploy a barrier at target location that blocks projectiles for 7 seconds. Enemies that travel through the barrier take 25 (+18% Maximum Health) (+110% Armor) Damage.
Cooldown: 55 Seconds
Lifeline:
A mist surrounds your ship that grants invulnerability for 1.5 seconds, damages enemies for 35(+6.5% Max Health)(+22% Armor) and fears and weakens them for 3.5 seconds.
Cooldown: 95 Seconds.
Utility
Tier 1:
Overclock:
Hitting an enemy grants a stack of 2.5% rate of fire for 7 seconds stacks up to 10 times. Stacks are lost after not hitting an enemy for 7 seconds.
Rapid Fury:
Killing a unit grants 35% rate of fire for 2 seconds.
Tier 2:
Boost Engine:
Gain 10/15/20/25/30% Cooldown Reduction. Values change based on the number of actives unlocked at 0/1/2/3/4 actives respectively.
Last Chance:
Gain 5% Movement Speed and 8% Rate of Fire. While below 50% health, triple this effect.
Slowball Shooter
Attacking a unit for the first time, causes a slowball to home in on that enemy that deals 8(+50% Bonus Movement) on hit damage and slows them by 60% for 1.5 seconds.
Tier 3:
Charging Power:
Gain 8% Bonus Damage
For every 20 enemies destroyed, gain an additional 2% bonus damage stacking up to 4 times. Max 16% Bonus Damage (80 Units Destroyed)
Charging Fire:
Gain 12% Bonus Rate of Fire
For every 20 enemies destroyed, gain an additional 3% rate of fire stacking up to 4 times. Max 24% Rate of Fire (80 Units Destroyed)
Light Speed:
Wave Dashing, Shooting, and destroying enemies generates momentum. After reaching 50 momentum your next attack deals 35(+175% Bonus Movement Speed) as on hit damage and fears the enemy hit for 1.25 seconds. Max momentum attainable is equal to 100.
Momentum Stacks per Action: +5 Wave Dash; +3 Destroying Enemies; +1 Shooting
Tier 4: (Actives):
Pulse Blast:
Create a sonic pulse that knocks back enemies and deals 30(+20% Damage)(+3 per Stat Point).
Cooldown: 6 Seconds
Cooling Cell:
Shoot a moveable laser that deals 15(+5% Damage) to each enemy hit that chills and slows them for 6 seconds. Enemies can be damaged multiple times from the laser.
Cooldown: 45 seconds
Warped Visions:
Slow the world’s time for 2 seconds. After time is restored for 6 seconds, gain 60%(+100% Bonus Movement Speed) rate of fire and each attack applies weakened to enemies for 0.75 seconds.
Cooldown: 65 Seconds
Tier 5:
Coherence:
Your active cooldowns are reduced by 15%.
Clarity:
Your passive cooldowns are reduced by 25%; Wave Dash’s cooldown is reduced by 25%.
Focus:
Wave Dash’s cooldown is reduced by 50%.
Tier 6: *
Ember Dash
Wave Dash becomes Ember Dash. Dashing makes you invulnerable for 0.5 seconds and leaves behind a trail of fire that lasts for 7 seconds. Enemies that travel through the fire take 34(+21% Damage) each second they are inside of it.
Ember Dash’s burn reapplies every 0.25 seconds, and refreshes the duration every 0.25 seconds*
Ring Dash
Wave Dash becomes Ring Dash. Dashing makes you invulnerable for 0.5 seconds, nearby enemies take 65 (+5 for every 5% bonus rate of fire) damage.
Supersonic Dash
Wave Dash becomes supersonic dash. Dashing makes you invulnerable for 0.5 seconds, and causes enemies you dash through to take 130(+32% Damage)
Tier 7:
Frozen in Space:
Every 11 seconds, your next attack deals 10(+2.5 per Stat Point) on hit damage and causes the enemy to be immobilized for 3 seconds. Immobilized units are unable to attack or move
Kickstarter
Every 11 seconds, your next attack knocks back the unit hit and does bonus on hit damage equal to 25(+15% Damage)(+75% Bonus Movement Speed) (+2 for every 1% bonus Critical Strike Damage).
Tier 8: (Actives)
Rokorzium Beacon
Place a beacon that lasts on the ground for 25 seconds. As long as you are within the Beacon’s radius, gain 75% rate of fire and 15% movement speed.
Cooldown: 140 Seconds
Time Capsule:
Spawn a capsule of time energy at the target location, enemies that travel through the capsule are slowed by 60% for 1.5 seconds and take damage equal to 25(+3 per Stat Point).
The slow refresh rate is every 0.25 seconds.
Cooldown: 30 Seconds
Nano Tornado
Launch a tornado of corrupted code that immobilizes enemies hit for 2.25 seconds and causes them to take 95(+45% Damage).
Cooldown: 45 Seconds
Power Tree:
Tier 1:
Amplify the Volume
Attacking an enemy grants a stack of 2(+1% Damage) for 2.5 seconds that stacks up to 5 times. After not attacking an enemy for 2.5 seconds, lose all stacks.
Overheating:
After firing 15 attacks, you overheat for 3 seconds. While overheated your movement speed is reduced by 5% but you deal 25% bonus on hit damage.
Tier 2:
Loaded Weapon:
+15 Damage +You can no longer critically strike, Critical Strike Chance is converted into bonus damage. 5% Critical Strike Chance = 5 Damage
Jack of All Trades:
+10 Damage +10% Critical Strike Chance +25% Critical Strike Damage
Datahack:
+50% Critical Strike Chance +10% Critical Strike Damage
Tier 3:
Lashing Blitz:
Attacks cause an electricity ring, dealing between 10-40% of the attack’s damage on hit, based on how close the units are to the center.
Collateral Damage:
After attacking a unit, units in a cone behind the first take on hit damage equal to 8(+18% of the attack’s damage).
Tier 4:
Acidic Prime:
Attacks against enemies place a stack of Acidic Prime on them, lowering their armor by 2(+2% Damage)
Acidic Prime can stack up to 5 times on each enemy.
Afterburner:
Every 15 seconds, your next attack applies Blight and deals 45(+85% Damage) on hit damage over 1.5 seconds.
Landing an attack on an enemy reduces this cooldown by 1 second.
Triple Threat:
Every 3 seconds, your next attack does 30% bonus damage.
Tier 5:
Fire Flare:
Every 14 seconds, fire an attack that strikes all enemies in a line for 15(+65% Damage)(+125% Bonus Movement Speed). Killing a unit reduces this cooldown by 0.5 seconds. Fire Flare’s cooldown cannot be reduced below 3 seconds.
Volt Zap:
Attacking a new enemy, causes a lightning strike to descend from the skies, dealing on hit damage equal to 5(+15% Damage) (+15% Critical Strike Damage). Once triggered this effect goes on a 9 second cooldown.
Tier 6: (Actives):
Doom Blades:
Activate to fire a spinning saw blade that travels in the target direction dealing 5(+145% Damage) reduced by 10% for each enemy it strikes down to a minimum of 50% damage. Gain 1 Doom Blade every 18 seconds up to a max of 5 Doom Blades. Cooldown Reduction lowers the amount of time to gain a Doom Blade.
Cooldown: 1.5 Seconds (Fixed)
Gatling Gun
Activate the Gatling Gun attached to your ship dealing 80(+10% Maximum Health)(+50% Damage) each second to all enemies caught within. While Gatling Gun is active your total damage is
lowered 25%.
Cooldown: 2 Seconds (Toggle)
Rocket Mayhem:
Cause a barrage of rockets to hit the nearest unit. Each rocket deals 10(+25% Damage)(+50% Critical Strike Chance) and you fire 8 (+1 Rocket for each 5% bonus rate of fire you have). Rockets
retarget once a unit has died.
Cooldown: 12 Seconds
Tier 7:
Singular Blaster:
+15 Damage Keep your current weapon, gain 25% rate of fire.
Wave Refractions
Fire 5 bullets in a wave, each bullet does 25% of your damage. Each bullet applies On-Hit Effects at 50% effectiveness. Healing and shielding is reduced by 60%.
Triple Barrage
Your main weapon deals 10% less damage. You now fire two additional bullets that deal 35% of your damage to units hit by them, and apply On-Hit Effects at 100% effectiveness.
Tier 8:
Engine Burst (Active):
After a 1 second delay, cause a massive explosion around you dealing 200 (+250% Damage) to all nearby units.
Cooldown: 100 Seconds
Energy Storm (Active):
Fire out of a core of pure energy that travels for 1 second. After reaching its destination, the storm deals 22(+55% Damage) to all enemies within the storm each second for up to 5 seconds.
Units struck are weakened for 3.5 seconds.
Cooldown: 60 Seconds
All In!
Shoot out a runic projectile in the direction you are facing dealing 55(+25% Damage) to all units caught in its path. After traveling for 3.5 seconds the runic projectile returns to you dealing 95(+100% Damage Critical Strike Damage).
Loaded Weapon disables the critical strike damage multiplier.*
Cooldown: 75 Seconds
