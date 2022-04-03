Beat the Machine: Rebooted; Available Now!

Welcome to Beat the Machine: Rebooted!

Listed below are all of the changes we did to Rebooted over the last 9 months.

Skins: Introducing the Skin Shop! Unlock achievements to customize your gameplay

.

Level 1: New Tutorial!

Levels 2-5: Difficulty Dropped

Levels 6-10: Difficulty Dropped

Levels 11-15: Difficulty Increased

Levels 16-25: Difficulty Drastically Increased

Bosses:

Hard Drive, R.A.M and T.O.M were updated with new features, go check them out.

Enemies:

Shell Node:

Shell Nodes are a staple and everyone hates them. Which is perfect! However; Shell nodes get to the point where almost any build can one tap them, we want to change yet! So we added a Tier 4, to add a bit more difficulty.

Now has 4 Tier of Difficulty increased from 3.

Tier 4 Stats now added to scale below.

Damage: 50/90/130/170

Movement Speed: 130/170/210/250

Collision Damage: 20/35/50/65

Pulsating Nodes

Pulsating Nodes need a quality of life change to distinguish them a bit more from other enemies. Pulsating Nodes bullets now travel a bit past their attack range, so they don’t just abruptly stop at the point the player aggroed them. Pulsating nodes are overall a bit stronger, so you’ll see some changes to the debut levels of Pulsating Nodes.

Attack Range increased from 2/2.75/3.5 to 4/5.5/7

Rate of Fire lowered from 1.8/1.6/1.4 to 2/1.8/1.6

Pulsating Projectile Speed increased from 2/2/2 to 2.7/3.0/3.3

Pulsating Projectile Damage recalculated from 15/15/15 to 14/22/30

NEW!!: Pulsating Projectile Range is now different from attack range at 5/8/11

Tank Nodes:

Tank Nodes were one of our enemy’s that needed to receive not only a quality of life, like the Pulsating nodes above, but they needed a new functionality to make them different from the rest of the nodes across the game. Tank Nodes will no longer fire a grenade horizontality at you, but rather vertically into the air. The tank nodes shoot mortar strikes that will strike a target location within their range while it does include some randomness the Tank nodes are smart and more often than not it will shoot nearby your location

Rate of Fire 2.5/1.9/1.3

Attack Range 5/7/9

Damage 22/31/40

Bullet Speed 2.3/2.5/2.7

Note: Tank Nodes are able to shoot in inaccessible areas and even areas not possible to travel through or possible to shoot through.

BoomBox Nodes:

Boomboxes were originally designed to knock players off of stages into falloff zones. However they are the primary enemy that provides knockback in any case. Boombox nodes will move a bit swifter, but they have a charge up period in which they attack, while they are charging they will gain a significant amount of armor. After they charge up, they’ll move again and will be unable to attack for a short time.

Audio:

Story: Brand new Story with voice overs.

SFX: Completely redid all sound effects.

Music: Levels received updated soundtracks. Levels 14 and 15 a brand new music

track was introduced.

VFX: All new Visuals for new skills.

Skills:

Vitality:

Tier 1:

System Restore:

50 Health; Every 15th attack restores 5(+2.5% Max Health).

Defensive Protocol:

20 Armor; Every 15th attack fears the enemy hit for 1.1(+0.0125 Armor) seconds. Every 8 Points of Armor adds 0.1 seconds of fear duration.

Shell Shield:

25 Health + 6 Armor; Every 15th attack generates 3(+1.5% Max Health) (+10% Armor) shield.

Tier 2:

Agility Attacks:

Every 10 seconds, your next attack grants you 10% bonus movement and 8(+1% Max Health) bonus armor for 3.5 seconds.

Shielding Strikes:

Every 12th enemy killed generates a 6-14(+8% armor) shield based on missing health.

Tier 3:

Armor Up:

Attacking an enemy grants a stack of 2.25 armor for 5 seconds, stacks up to 10 times. After not attacking an enemy for 5 seconds, lose all stacks.

Technical Advances:

Gain 5(+2.1% Max Health) armor, this value triples while below 25% of your maximum health.

Fervor of Battle:

Each enemy unit killed grants 0.25 armor up to a maximum of 50 armor. (200 Enemies)

Tier 4:

Defense Mechanism:

Enemy Collisions, Fans and Firewalls deal 10%(+5% Max Health) less damage. Bosses deal 5%(+1% Max Health) less damage to you.

Security Barrier:

At the start of each level gain a shield equal to 55(+135% Armor).

Tier 5:

Vital Strikes:

Your attacks deal 2(+6% Maximum health) as bonus damage.

Brute Force:

+15 Armor

Your attacks deal 8(+15% Armor) as bonus damage.

Safeguarded Revenge:

Your attacks deal 5(+12% Shield) as bonus damage.

Tier 6 (Actives):

Sonic Rifts

Every 0.5 seconds create a sonic boom underneath the XV9 ship that deals 20(+45% Armor) damage to all nearby enemies. This effect lasts for 6 seconds.

Cooldown: 25 Seconds

Power Surge

Shield yourself for 60% of your maximum health for 3.5 seconds. After the duration, all remaining shields explode dealing (125% of your Current Shield) to nearby units.

Cooldown: 45 Seconds

Perfect Durability:

Shield yourself from all incoming projectiles for 2.5 seconds, Each projectile that collides with the shield heals you for (+0.6% Max Health).

Cooldown: 75 Seconds

Tier 7:

Rampant Regeneration:

+50 Health

Every 14 seconds, your next attack heals you for 18/22/26/30 over 2.5 seconds. Values change based on the number of actives unlocked.

Protection Screen:

+20 Armor

Every 14 seconds, your next attack generates shield equal to 28/34/40/46 over 2.5 seconds. Values change based on the number of actives unlocked.

Tier 8: (Actives)

Automated XV9-BOT

Create a miniature version of the XV9 at the target location for 8 seconds. The Automated XV9-BOT shoots at the nearest enemy dealing 10 (+0.8 per Stat Point)(+16% Maximum Health) (+20% Damage) and has rate of fire equal to 0.85(+50% of your total rate of fire)(+3.5% of your armor). Additionally XV9-BOT executes units that would have 50 health or less after damage is dealt.

Cooldown: 40 Seconds

Neon Barrier:

Deploy a barrier at target location that blocks projectiles for 7 seconds. Enemies that travel through the barrier take 25 (+18% Maximum Health) (+110% Armor) Damage.

Cooldown: 55 Seconds

Lifeline:

A mist surrounds your ship that grants invulnerability for 1.5 seconds, damages enemies for 35(+6.5% Max Health)(+22% Armor) and fears and weakens them for 3.5 seconds.

Cooldown: 95 Seconds.

Utility

Tier 1:

Overclock:

Hitting an enemy grants a stack of 2.5% rate of fire for 7 seconds stacks up to 10 times. Stacks are lost after not hitting an enemy for 7 seconds.

Rapid Fury:

Killing a unit grants 35% rate of fire for 2 seconds.

Tier 2:

Boost Engine:

Gain 10/15/20/25/30% Cooldown Reduction. Values change based on the number of actives unlocked at 0/1/2/3/4 actives respectively.

Last Chance:

Gain 5% Movement Speed and 8% Rate of Fire. While below 50% health, triple this effect.

Slowball Shooter

Attacking a unit for the first time, causes a slowball to home in on that enemy that deals 8(+50% Bonus Movement) on hit damage and slows them by 60% for 1.5 seconds.

Tier 3:

Charging Power:

Gain 8% Bonus Damage

For every 20 enemies destroyed, gain an additional 2% bonus damage stacking up to 4 times. Max 16% Bonus Damage (80 Units Destroyed)

Charging Fire:

Gain 12% Bonus Rate of Fire

For every 20 enemies destroyed, gain an additional 3% rate of fire stacking up to 4 times. Max 24% Rate of Fire (80 Units Destroyed)

Light Speed:

Wave Dashing, Shooting, and destroying enemies generates momentum. After reaching 50 momentum your next attack deals 35(+175% Bonus Movement Speed) as on hit damage and fears the enemy hit for 1.25 seconds. Max momentum attainable is equal to 100.

Momentum Stacks per Action: +5 Wave Dash; +3 Destroying Enemies; +1 Shooting

Tier 4: (Actives):

Pulse Blast:

Create a sonic pulse that knocks back enemies and deals 30(+20% Damage)(+3 per Stat Point).

Cooldown: 6 Seconds

Cooling Cell:

Shoot a moveable laser that deals 15(+5% Damage) to each enemy hit that chills and slows them for 6 seconds. Enemies can be damaged multiple times from the laser.

Cooldown: 45 seconds

Warped Visions:

Slow the world’s time for 2 seconds. After time is restored for 6 seconds, gain 60%(+100% Bonus Movement Speed) rate of fire and each attack applies weakened to enemies for 0.75 seconds.

Cooldown: 65 Seconds

Tier 5:

Coherence:

Your active cooldowns are reduced by 15%.

Clarity:

Your passive cooldowns are reduced by 25%; Wave Dash’s cooldown is reduced by 25%.

Focus:

Wave Dash’s cooldown is reduced by 50%.

Tier 6: *

Ember Dash

Wave Dash becomes Ember Dash. Dashing makes you invulnerable for 0.5 seconds and leaves behind a trail of fire that lasts for 7 seconds. Enemies that travel through the fire take 34(+21% Damage) each second they are inside of it.

Ember Dash’s burn reapplies every 0.25 seconds, and refreshes the duration every 0.25 seconds*

Ring Dash

Wave Dash becomes Ring Dash. Dashing makes you invulnerable for 0.5 seconds, nearby enemies take 65 (+5 for every 5% bonus rate of fire) damage.

Supersonic Dash

Wave Dash becomes supersonic dash. Dashing makes you invulnerable for 0.5 seconds, and causes enemies you dash through to take 130(+32% Damage)

Tier 7:

Frozen in Space:

Every 11 seconds, your next attack deals 10(+2.5 per Stat Point) on hit damage and causes the enemy to be immobilized for 3 seconds. Immobilized units are unable to attack or move

Kickstarter

Every 11 seconds, your next attack knocks back the unit hit and does bonus on hit damage equal to 25(+15% Damage)(+75% Bonus Movement Speed) (+2 for every 1% bonus Critical Strike Damage).

Tier 8: (Actives)

Rokorzium Beacon

Place a beacon that lasts on the ground for 25 seconds. As long as you are within the Beacon’s radius, gain 75% rate of fire and 15% movement speed.

Cooldown: 140 Seconds

Time Capsule:

Spawn a capsule of time energy at the target location, enemies that travel through the capsule are slowed by 60% for 1.5 seconds and take damage equal to 25(+3 per Stat Point).

The slow refresh rate is every 0.25 seconds.

Cooldown: 30 Seconds

Nano Tornado

Launch a tornado of corrupted code that immobilizes enemies hit for 2.25 seconds and causes them to take 95(+45% Damage).

Cooldown: 45 Seconds

Power Tree:

Tier 1:

Amplify the Volume

Attacking an enemy grants a stack of 2(+1% Damage) for 2.5 seconds that stacks up to 5 times. After not attacking an enemy for 2.5 seconds, lose all stacks.

Overheating:

After firing 15 attacks, you overheat for 3 seconds. While overheated your movement speed is reduced by 5% but you deal 25% bonus on hit damage.

Tier 2:

Loaded Weapon:

+15 Damage +You can no longer critically strike, Critical Strike Chance is converted into bonus damage. 5% Critical Strike Chance = 5 Damage

Jack of All Trades:

+10 Damage +10% Critical Strike Chance +25% Critical Strike Damage

Datahack:

+50% Critical Strike Chance +10% Critical Strike Damage

Tier 3:

Lashing Blitz:

Attacks cause an electricity ring, dealing between 10-40% of the attack’s damage on hit, based on how close the units are to the center.

Collateral Damage:

After attacking a unit, units in a cone behind the first take on hit damage equal to 8(+18% of the attack’s damage).

Tier 4:

Acidic Prime:

Attacks against enemies place a stack of Acidic Prime on them, lowering their armor by 2(+2% Damage)

Acidic Prime can stack up to 5 times on each enemy.

Afterburner:

Every 15 seconds, your next attack applies Blight and deals 45(+85% Damage) on hit damage over 1.5 seconds.

Landing an attack on an enemy reduces this cooldown by 1 second.

Triple Threat:

Every 3 seconds, your next attack does 30% bonus damage.

Tier 5:

Fire Flare:

Every 14 seconds, fire an attack that strikes all enemies in a line for 15(+65% Damage)(+125% Bonus Movement Speed). Killing a unit reduces this cooldown by 0.5 seconds. Fire Flare’s cooldown cannot be reduced below 3 seconds.

Volt Zap:

Attacking a new enemy, causes a lightning strike to descend from the skies, dealing on hit damage equal to 5(+15% Damage) (+15% Critical Strike Damage). Once triggered this effect goes on a 9 second cooldown.

Tier 6: (Actives):

Doom Blades:

Activate to fire a spinning saw blade that travels in the target direction dealing 5(+145% Damage) reduced by 10% for each enemy it strikes down to a minimum of 50% damage. Gain 1 Doom Blade every 18 seconds up to a max of 5 Doom Blades. Cooldown Reduction lowers the amount of time to gain a Doom Blade.

Cooldown: 1.5 Seconds (Fixed)

Gatling Gun

Activate the Gatling Gun attached to your ship dealing 80(+10% Maximum Health)(+50% Damage) each second to all enemies caught within. While Gatling Gun is active your total damage is

lowered 25%.

Cooldown: 2 Seconds (Toggle)

Rocket Mayhem:

Cause a barrage of rockets to hit the nearest unit. Each rocket deals 10(+25% Damage)(+50% Critical Strike Chance) and you fire 8 (+1 Rocket for each 5% bonus rate of fire you have). Rockets

retarget once a unit has died.

Cooldown: 12 Seconds

Tier 7:

Singular Blaster:

+15 Damage Keep your current weapon, gain 25% rate of fire.

Wave Refractions

Fire 5 bullets in a wave, each bullet does 25% of your damage. Each bullet applies On-Hit Effects at 50% effectiveness. Healing and shielding is reduced by 60%.

Triple Barrage

Your main weapon deals 10% less damage. You now fire two additional bullets that deal 35% of your damage to units hit by them, and apply On-Hit Effects at 100% effectiveness.

Tier 8:

Engine Burst (Active):

After a 1 second delay, cause a massive explosion around you dealing 200 (+250% Damage) to all nearby units.

Cooldown: 100 Seconds

Energy Storm (Active):

Fire out of a core of pure energy that travels for 1 second. After reaching its destination, the storm deals 22(+55% Damage) to all enemies within the storm each second for up to 5 seconds.

Units struck are weakened for 3.5 seconds.

Cooldown: 60 Seconds

All In!

Shoot out a runic projectile in the direction you are facing dealing 55(+25% Damage) to all units caught in its path. After traveling for 3.5 seconds the runic projectile returns to you dealing 95(+100% Damage Critical Strike Damage).

Loaded Weapon disables the critical strike damage multiplier.*

Cooldown: 75 Seconds