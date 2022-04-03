Hot-Fix #36

-Added server harvest multiplier to farming plants.

-Added ability to see other group members on the map.

-Added ability to see group members mana and energy.

-Added ability to now search in the trader menus for items.

-Added ability to do a max sell all function when at a trader.

-Added ability to display the location of your active land claim totem.

-Added a character scene component which allows you to see your character while in your inventory.

-Added dust particle to building pieces to make building look and feel more satisfying.

-Added ability for small summons that reaper skeleton summons to blow up on the player subtracting health.

-Added new crafting items(spiders thread, silk, glimmer silk) that can be looted from multiple enemies(spiders, knights, spriggans, skeletons) on the map happy hunting!

-Added new armor set Gossamer which is a high luck set with low armor, high risk high reward. This set is crafted using the new crating items(spiders thread, silk, glimmer silk).

-Added a recall rune that will return the player back to their last claimed bed and if they don't have a bed to their factions spawn. This item functions like a hearthstone from World of Warcraft. It takes 10 seconds to cast and any damage received will cancel the cast. If the cast is successful it will consume the rune and commence the teleporting. Once teleported you can't use another rune for a cooldown of 1 hr. The runes can be bought from your factions unique vendor.

-Added a new layer to killing XP while in groups. If you are within a certain distance of the player that killed the Monster while in a group you will receive player XP from the kill. This is intended to help support roles stay caught up with the dps roles in their player levels. Profession levels will still be leveled by DPS. We also wanted to promote groups working together for a kill rather than the DPS race that has plagued multiple games in the past. For future plans we will need the support roles viable so that we can make more grand events.

-Adjusted taunt to work without a percentage, but increased cooldowns.

-Attempted to fix the bug where building pieces/crafting stations sometimes disappear when you place them down.

-Attempted to fix repair/upgrade bug that some users were experiencing.

-Fixed AI being spawned spawning at weird distances.

-Fixed cart wheels not moving for other players when being used.

-Fixed AoE spells hurting other group members and the caster.

-Fixed water bug with planters after rain water adding.

-Fixed ai not being affected by harvest rate.

-Fixed whirlwind and thrust being underwhelming.

-Fixed issue where replaceable objects would keep trying to spawn a loot bag even if it didn't have a container.

-Fixed gamma issue (it was saved just not pulling the right location).

-Fixed undead bosses not giving correct amount of champion coins.

-Fixed NPCs attempting to give quests when they shouldn't be.

-Fixed crossbows being able to hit group members and damage champions in pve.

-Fixed when leader leaves a group it doesn't clear other group members UIs.

-Fixed respec potion to work with increased skill points and levels.

-Fixed bows not having a start socket for where the arrow should spawn which caused misfires sometimes when back peddling.

-Fixed bow abilities spawning more than once giving you free arrows.

-Fixed when players left server where they didn't leave the group which caused group saves to have issues.

-Fixed spikes having too large of a damage radius.

-Fixed some decoration items not being able to be picked up.

-Fixed poison dagger not having assassin profession tied to it which caused it to not receive bonus damage from its profession.

-Fixed reaper skeleton summons giving full skeleton XP on kill.

-Fixed chest crafting xp values.

-Tweaked player marker name to say the players name.

-Tweaked arrow hail ability ranged to work further away.

-Tweaked mage armor to be more meaningful as a mage, made it more of a glass cannon type of its element. DPS mage armors Fire, Ice, Poison, Lighting give damage values while holy get holy armor (receive more healing). Mage armors now have a point to be used because before this tweak they were the same due to intelligence giving all magic armor.