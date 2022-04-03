Patch version 1.0.14

New in this version:

-- there is now an option to turn on VSync in the game settings. Doing so will reduce the framerate noticeably, but will also resolve screen tearing. (If possible, setting the screen resolution to something with a refresh rate of 60 Hz should also fix any screen tearing without framerate drops.)

-- fixed: the reinforcements code in Battle with Tarion was using outdated coordinates, resulting in 3 of 4 tunnels not behaving as intended.

-- reserve supplies collected while playing with alternate character rosters (e.g. in the bandit fortress or during Moonless Hunt) now transfer over to your main reserve supplies when you reunite the characters in those rosters with your main roster.

-- new script action: TransferReserveSupplies. This lets you transfer one roster's reserve supplies over to a different roster.

-- fixed: Enthralled status could be applied to members of the player's own army (or to enemies who were already Enthralled) to effectively grant them a bonus turn.

-- fixed: Heavy status could be applied to destructible objects to change their passability to characters.

-- fixed: calling the WinBattle action would not trigger dialogue with an OnVictory trigger.

-- fixed: the dialogue editor was not showing dialogue not possessing a Conv ID. (Now, the editor displays such dialogue with its trigger and trigger parameters where the Conv ID would ordinarily be.)

-- failing to specify a facing direction when using SpawnUnit or GenerateUnit could produce a fatal range error; now, the game simply defaults to spawning the character facing downwards.