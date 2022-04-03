Happy Sunday! Here's what's new in this regular update for Oogy: Can You Help. Many of these changes were forecasted in The Studio Update, our major update from last week.
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1880310/view/3118186663905783496
- Remix and Eat abilities properly scroll when entering your deck
- Card Studio Artwork always remembers the previously selected choice
- Card Studio ensures that any existing flipside or frontside is respected when editing
- Load Area no longer has the rare chance to show "continue" and "load" hidden behind the buttons
- Save Slots are now tied directly to your Steam Account, preventing automatic syncing of save data across different users when you signed in on the same machine
Thanks as always for supporting this indie passion project.
Follow me on Twitter or Instagram to stay up to date! @OogyCanYouHelp
-- julian
Changed files in this update