Happy Sunday! Here's what's new in this regular update for Oogy: Can You Help. Many of these changes were forecasted in The Studio Update, our major update from last week.

Remix and Eat abilities properly scroll when entering your deck

Card Studio Artwork always remembers the previously selected choice

Card Studio ensures that any existing flipside or frontside is respected when editing

Load Area no longer has the rare chance to show "continue" and "load" hidden behind the buttons

Save Slots are now tied directly to your Steam Account, preventing automatic syncing of save data across different users when you signed in on the same machine

Thanks as always for supporting this indie passion project.

-- julian