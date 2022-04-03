Share · View all patches · Build 8490526 · Last edited 3 April 2022 – 23:09:06 UTC by Wendy

1. Added support to control the playback with just one VR controller.

With today update the main controller will have two modes: dual hands and one hand.

Switching between modes is done by pressing/clicking on <thumbstik> button from main controller.



Based on the users requests for a ‘one hand’ (one VR controller use) playback control especially for VR videos (180, 360 or fisheye), the requested mandatory playback features control and mapping on only one controller converge as following:

volume +/-

play/pause

seek forward/backward 15 sec

next/previous media file

tilt flat screen

rotate up/down a VR video view

¼ fps playback slow motion and reset to 1x

zoom in/out for VR videos

screen size for flat videos

repose video screen (used when laying on bed)

reset video screen position

Features control required by design (can't be removed or changed) on main controller:

recenter HMD (to be available when VHT start)

repose GUI

mouse click simulation

controller mode switch (added with v1.14.1 update)

VHT will start in dual hands mode.

A standard layout VR controller is limited to 4 control inputs: <thumbstick> up/down, <thumbstick> left/right, <A/Y> and <B/X>.

Like before this update, the following VR controller buttons are reserved/used for:

<trigger> used for: mouse click simulation, changing the controllers role (left or right handed), cinema mode on/off

<grab> used to extend the possible controls inputs from 4 to 8

<thumbstick> press/click (added with v1.14.1 update) to change the main controller mode (to extend even further the possible controls inputs for one VR controller from 8 to 16)

Main controller inputs matrix:



For mapping please read the VR controllers help PDFs.

3. Added support for Varjo Aero HMD

2880 x 2720 px per eye

Refresh rate: 90 Hz

Horizontal FoV: 115°

Angular resolution: 35 PPD (max)

Colors coverage: 99% sRGB, 95% DCI-P3

Default video/image gamut mapping for Varjo Aero, XR-3 and VR-3 is set to DCI-P3.

Default output audio device for Varjo HMD is set to: Headphones (Varjo Headset Audio).

4. Fixed 16ch ambisonic audio not playing.