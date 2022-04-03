Alpha Patch 0.3.0

It's been a little while since we've had a new build, so there's a lot of exciting new features and content to mention!
CONTROLLER COMPATABILITY
All of Astronaut: The Best should now be playable with controller or keyboard input! There are likely plenty of bugs we haven't yet found, so we'd appreciate it if you try playing through the game with the controller of your choice!
NEW WORLD EVENTS
There are now 27 new world events where the High Priests come into your office, more than doubling the previous amount!
AUDIO
- A new third song for the main menu
- Rebalanced volume/compression for all music
- New voice for the Nice Bird
BALANCE
- The store inventory now depletes when items are bought, and refreshes at the start of every week. This prevents some degenerate strategies (that were more tedious than fun), and since items are now more limited/precious, it leaves room for us to balance them to be more impactful. Plus, it also makes it more valuable to unlock new items from the Lion Store!
- Astronaut traits now only start at Level 1 or 2. You'll have to use witchcraft to boost them to level 3. This will help keep traits from over-impacting the game versus training - there will be more changes on that note to come.
- Changed weather randomization to a bag system. Instead of being truly random, there will now be one of each weather in a week in a random order. This will ensure a more even distribution of events, and prevent frustrating situations where players would be locked out of the same training for multiple days in a row.
TUTORIALIZATION
- Added a brief scene the day after the first time you're approved for launch, to make your goals for launch more clear
- Added a brief scene the first time you start a game with Talismans and/or Hexes to explain how they work
MISSION - PRESTIGE DRAMA
Added some extra effects in the climactic event if you have certain traits
POLISH
- The System Menu has more actual art now
- Added back button to the trait selection menu of items that reveal traits
- Simplified logic for determining how many ASE audience members show up, so they'll no longer sometimes leave when you win or stay absent through the whole show
BUG FIXES
- Fixed problems where items unlocked from the Lion Shop would not show up in-game
- Fixed spinning lion transition to and from main menu not showing up
- Simplified logic for determining whether an ASE timestep succeeded or failed, to remove some bugs where a success counted as failure or vice-versa
- Fixed various typos
