Alpha Patch 0.3.0

It's been a little while since we've had a new build, so there's a lot of exciting new features and content to mention!

CONTROLLER COMPATABILITY

All of Astronaut: The Best should now be playable with controller or keyboard input! There are likely plenty of bugs we haven't yet found, so we'd appreciate it if you try playing through the game with the controller of your choice!

NEW WORLD EVENTS

There are now 27 new world events where the High Priests come into your office, more than doubling the previous amount!

AUDIO

A new third song for the main menu

Rebalanced volume/compression for all music

New voice for the Nice Bird

BALANCE

The store inventory now depletes when items are bought, and refreshes at the start of every week. This prevents some degenerate strategies (that were more tedious than fun), and since items are now more limited/precious, it leaves room for us to balance them to be more impactful. Plus, it also makes it more valuable to unlock new items from the Lion Store!

Astronaut traits now only start at Level 1 or 2. You'll have to use witchcraft to boost them to level 3. This will help keep traits from over-impacting the game versus training - there will be more changes on that note to come.

Changed weather randomization to a bag system. Instead of being truly random, there will now be one of each weather in a week in a random order. This will ensure a more even distribution of events, and prevent frustrating situations where players would be locked out of the same training for multiple days in a row.

TUTORIALIZATION

Added a brief scene the day after the first time you're approved for launch, to make your goals for launch more clear

Added a brief scene the first time you start a game with Talismans and/or Hexes to explain how they work

MISSION - PRESTIGE DRAMA

Added some extra effects in the climactic event if you have certain traits

POLISH

The System Menu has more actual art now

Added back button to the trait selection menu of items that reveal traits

Simplified logic for determining how many ASE audience members show up, so they'll no longer sometimes leave when you win or stay absent through the whole show

BUG FIXES

