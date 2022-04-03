Cavity Busters Update 35 patch 4

Due to the volume of new players, a lot more bugs where discovered with the level generation. It's much more stable now. The game was also migrated into a more current version of the program that was used to make Cavity Busters. This always causes some glitches and other oddities. I'm pretty sure I found most of them but as many of you have come to realize, I miss stuff. And as always, I fixed a few spelling errors :D

Also! We are just 5 reviews away from a very positive user score! Just a heads up :)

Thank you!!