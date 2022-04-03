 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Cavity Busters update for 3 April 2022

Cavity Busters Update 35 patch 4

Share · View all patches · Build 8490335 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Due to the volume of new players, a lot more bugs where discovered with the level generation. It's much more stable now. The game was also migrated into a more current version of the program that was used to make Cavity Busters. This always causes some glitches and other oddities. I'm pretty sure I found most of them but as many of you have come to realize, I miss stuff. And as always, I fixed a few spelling errors :D

Also! We are just 5 reviews away from a very positive user score! Just a heads up :)

Thank you!!

Changed files in this update

Cavity Busters Content Depot 1084221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.