V 1.1 - Survival Mode!

New Game Mode!

With version 1.1 we have a new game mode available, Wave survival mode.

Unlock evolutions every 45 seconds as wave after wave of humans wash upon your defenses. The Humans will start off gently, but will ramp up over time to try and crush your puny bug colony.

Expect more maps to release in the near future so you can test out your strategy in different environments.

I hope to be able to release the level editor fairly soon so you too can create and play around in your own custom levels :D

Update - Gave more room for the camera to move around in.

Update – Pressing escape while in the evolution chamber will return you back to the previous screen.

Bug – fixed an issue where builders didn’t count towards dead bugs on the end screen.

bug – fixed an issue with the mouseover not working well in the attack circle attack buttons.

Bug – fixed an issue where the sound effects were not looping in the evolution chamber.

Bug – fixed another hidden wall bug.

Bug – attack pin noise wont play if you don’t have the bug unlocked.

Balance