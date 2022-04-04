Update: Build 145

Share · View all patches · Build 8490154 · Last edited 4 April 2022 – 15:19:08 UTC by Wendy

Patch Notes (Build 145)

Roadmap has been updated to reflect future direction of Wrench development.

V8 Engine Content Sneak Peek

Add V8 cylinder head with several accessory parts. Parts can be purchased from the catalog, but have no compatibility with existing cars yet.

Work is continuing on additional V8 engine parts and will be released with future updates.

Desktop mode key remapping

Available in the Settings app.

Desktop mode grabbing and inventory overhaul

The tutorial sections have been updated with a useful introduction. For practical details on these changes, please play the tutorial sections.

Most tools can remain held with small parts. This allows for easier installation and fastening when working on assemblies.

Grabbing

Held objects are now generally being carried or being placed.

Carried objects will be visible on screen and installable, but won't interact with physics objects in the garage.

Placed objects can be dropped easily on surfaces and interact with physics objects.

Installation

Parts no longer hover at install locations as you carry them around.

Click to attempt installing a held part at the mouse cursor location.

The mouse cursor will change when a valid install will happen on click.

Desktop pocket

Old pocket system and tool belt has been replaced with a single fixed size hotkey inventory.

Objects will stack inside each slot.

20 slots are available directly with unique keys, to store and equip objects.

Slots 11-20 can also be accessed by holding a modifier key and using keys for slots 1-10.

Minor change to VR grabbing

Long range grabs now snap to the hand. (To help reduce accidental physics collisions in your garage.)

Add an Inventory app to manage objects between storage methods (VR Pockets, Desktop Belt, old Desktop pocket)

Objects are NOT automatically be transferred between VR and desktop storage methods (pocket, belt, tool manager, etc)

Use the app to manually move objects to your an active storage method or drop objects into the world.

Bugfixes

Fix bug preventing objects from detaching from pallet correctly in some circumstances, causing objects to be incorrectly destroyed when pallet was destroyed.

Fix bug causing an occasional crash when grabbing and dropping assemblies multiple times in a short time period.

Fix bug causing unstable physics behavior when preparing assemblies that are still attached to a delivery pallet.

Fix install bug for Exocet midpipe when playing in VR.

Fix install bugs caused by Exocet nose collision blocking install of other parts.

Other minor bugfixes and improvements.

Roadmap update:

After some internal discussions to give us clarity on what a full version of Wrench looks like, we would like to share our new direction on completing the game.

The full version of Wrench will bring multiplayer support and focus on the creativity and problem solving in building and tuning car assemblies. Maintenance will no longer be a primary focus. The core assembly experience and object handling will remain, but the game loop will be changed completely. We want to shift to player ownership, pride, and self-directed goals instead of grindy progression.

The next major update to Wrench will include :

Multiplayer : Able to join another player’s garage and work together on an assembly.

Game Loop : New game loop focusing on creativity and problem solving.

V8 engine

Adding multiplayer support and replacing the game loop requires many internal changes, so we don’t have a target date now. We will post relevant progress on discord and other platforms.

The full version of Wrench will include :