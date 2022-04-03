Patch 1.3.0

This patch includes some bug fixes and also drops mac support for now.

The documentation Steam provides for uploading your game with Mac support is several years old. It includes buttons and options that are no longer there in Steamworks. It took me several hours to figure out the first two times, and now it is simply not working. I reached out to steam and they sent me the same tutorial again. I tried reverting back to the old build and that one is also not working now, despite me not changing it at all.

I am a solo developer and I can't improve the game and also keep fighting with Steam to get a mac build up and running. I am sorry if you purchased the game for it's mac support, I am certain Steam will give you a refund. Again, I am sorry.

And with that out of the way, the bug fixes:

Removed +3 gold message that appeared at the start of levels.

Fixed marked enemy quest.

Fixed bug where sometimes trying to buy something in the shop with a controller would instead take you to the next level.

Fixed bug where using the Stair Teleport ability could teleport you directly onto an enemy.

And that's it for now.

For the next update, I am going to be adding a hard mode to the game. I like how the current game scales early on, but once you get on a roll you can become unstoppable. I like that, but it does render the leaderboard kind of pointless as it just becomes a competition of who can play the longest. Look for more info about this new mode soon.

Thanks!